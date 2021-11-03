CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids

By Jourdan Vian
 7 days ago
MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will offer kids 5-11 COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

The decision comes after the CDC and FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus. Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

Mayo Clinic Health System said Wednesday that it will begin vaccinating children 5-11 Friday. In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was 91% effective in kids 5-11.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, are answering questions about the vaccine and its distribution starting at 1:30 p.m. Watch it live here.

Great Rivers United Way seeks volunteers to make funding decisions

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Great Rivers United Way is looking for people in our area to help make funding decisions as part of its Community Investment program. The program is what GRUW uses to fulfill funding requests from its certified partners. It needs community volunteers to participate in the grant review program, which they can do from the comfort and safety of their home.
'The US saved my life': US soldiers become citizens at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) —  As Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy begin their journey to citizenship, few service members took their final steps to become U.S. citizens today. To be a U.S. soldier, it takes a certain drive. “Courage,” said Mick Dedvukaj, district director for the Department of Homeland Security. “You are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. To put...
