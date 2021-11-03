Watch: Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids

MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will offer kids 5-11 COVID-19 vaccines starting this week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

The decision comes after the CDC and FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus. Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

Mayo Clinic Health System said Wednesday that it will begin vaccinating children 5-11 Friday. In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was 91% effective in kids 5-11.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, are answering questions about the vaccine and its distribution starting at 1:30 p.m. Watch it live here.

