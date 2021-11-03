Oatmeal Creme high? Drugs found stashed in Little Debbie box during Arkansas traffic stop
Deputies in Arkansas made a huge drug bust during a traffic stop, but think the bigger crime was the suspects bringing Little Debbie into the mix.
Deputies in Arkansas made a huge drug bust during a traffic stop, but think the bigger crime was the suspects bringing Little Debbie into the mix.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0