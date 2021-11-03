Oatmeal Creme high? Drugs found stashed in Little Debbie box during Arkansas traffic stop

ROYSE CITY, Texas (BRPROUD) – On April 10, Royse City police officer Michael Baley was walking on the shoulder of a road and the video picks up what happened next. At some point, Baley says he heard screeching and turned around to see what was making that noise. It was at that point, Officer Baley could […]

ROYSE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO