CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Lot of cockroaches and rats’: Neighbors fed up with California hoarder home

By Lauren Lyster, Tony Kurzweil, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Un9Mh_0clXfJsR00

Neighbors fed up over a California home enveloped with debris and trash that's been piling up for years will soon see a resolution.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Discover Center to welcome author of ‘Hank the Cowdog,’ $1 admission

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) has teamed up with The National Ranching Heritage Center to welcome John Erickson, author of the book “Hank the Cowdog,” who will give a presentation and giveaway some free books on Nov. 19. According to the DHDC, families can choose between 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘It could save us a few seconds’: Unique ultrasound device used to help patients

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the years medical technology has advanced at an enormous rate. DHR Health is using a device called the “Butterfly IQ Ultrasound”. They said it is cutting back on time needed to save patients and cutting back on expenses. DHR Health Trauma Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Skubic said the portable device can […]
EDINBURG, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bishop Zurek invites Amarillo community to ‘Te Deum’ mass; pray for souls lost during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bishop Patrick J. Zurek has extended an invention throughout the Diocese of Amarillo to take part in a “Te Deum” mass on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m., according to the Diocese of Amarillo. During the last Presbyteral Council Meeting, one of the priests suggested that we celebrate a special Mass […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy