Hate to break it to you, but winter is right around the corner. And although the season generally calls for chunky knits, beanies, gloves, and more cold-weather gear it’s also a great excuse to refresh your hair color — bringing joy to even the coldest, darkest winter days. Plus, underneath 15 layers of clothing, it’s often the only thing visible — so it might as well look great, right? Dereq Clark, Wella Professionals North American Ambassador, is seeing bold, dark hair colors trending this winter. “People tend to darken their hair when the winter season rolls around because they want less maintenance around the holidays,” Clark shares.

