Hudson, NY

More Delicious Ice Cream Shops Open in the Hudson Valley during Cold Weather [Updated List]

By Paty Quyn
 7 days ago
November is here and it may seem that with the colder weather you can't get your favorite ice cream any longer at your favorite ice cream stand. Yes, it is true some have closed for the season but others will be here serving us ice cream with toppings like Hot Fudge...

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fishkill Christmas Lights For A Cause Returns for 2021

Preparations for an extremely popular Christmas light display located in the town of Fishkill are underway as the November 25th kick-off to the holiday season gets closer. Dawn Fortis, a cancer survivor and Fishkill resident, along with her family, are the incredible faces behind the 'Lights For A Cause' light display that not only brightens up the holiday season with beautiful decorations, but helps to brighten up the lives of those impacted by cancer.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Where’s the Best Cake in the Hudson Valley For National Cake Day?

Is it hard for you to find a good piece of cake? Often, I will look for a piece of cake (or cake sold by the slice) at retail bakeries and grocery stores, trying to soothe my sweet tooth and when I find them, I will buy one or two versions. What usually happens? Usually, disappointment. So when I found out that there was an entire day dedicated to nothing but cake, I nearly lost my mind.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A New French Fry Flavored Vodka Is Here in Time to Ruin Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. Millions of Americans will gather together for a huge dinner, and to give thanks for all that we have. For many of you, this could be the first time you've seen some extended family members in over a year amid the many pandemic restrictions we all faced. Now, if want to make sure you don't ever see or hear from some of these family members again, then serve them some of this s*** to wash down with their turkey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

It’s Port Ewen, Not Ewing & Here Are 3 Reasons We Love it

We ❤ Port Ewen, New York. Before we start, if you have just asked yourself where is Port Ewen? Let us explain. You might have driven through it on your way to Kingston many times and had no idea it even existed. Port Ewen is just south of Kingston, New York, and is home to around 4,000 full-time residents, all of which know how to correctly say its name unlike many other people from around the Hudson Valley.
PORT EWEN, NY
Hudson, NY
Restaurants
City
Hudson, NY
City
Port Ewen, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Hopewell, NY
Hudson, NY
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Video Captures City of Poughkeepsie Streets In the Spring

I often go to YouTube not just for music videos, but to also check out what people are posting about right here in the Hudson Valley area. I recently stumbled upon a video that I thought was pretty amazing posted from the account: The Lowkey perspective. The video was simply titled Streets of Poughkeepsie New York, and it took me on a walk through the city that I've called home for for the past 15 years or so. The film was shot this past April, on a beautiful Spring day. There's just something about how the video was shot that caught my eye. It got me wishing we could go back in time to just 7 months ago, especially with the Daylight Savings nonsense this week. LOL I'm not a fan of Fall or Winter in the Hudson Valley. Some would wonder why I'm still in NY after all these years with my hate for 6 months of the year here, but I just hate the cold weather. And I've been a New Yorker all my life so I don't ever foresee that changing anytime soon. I do however love Spring and Summer in the Valley. Good times!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

13 Amazing Tiny Upstate Villages Well Worth You Stopping By

The 13 villages on this list are small, there is no denying it. In fact each has a population under 1,000 residents. Still, for veteran road warriors like me (and you?), each has that certain something that will call to us from the road and invite us to stop and explore. Why is the National Abolition Museum in a tiny Upstate New York village? What are the Three Bears and why won't you see anything like them in the state? A whole village dedicated to selling books? A place with a few hundred residents that is the center for spiritual life studies in the state? All fascinating, all worth a stop, and all....very small!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Ice Cream
Food & Drinks
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Best Flea Market Announces Season Finale, Here’s When

If you need just one more trip around one of the Hudson Valley's most popular flea markets, this will be the last time you can do it in 2021. During the warmer months, one thing I think most of us try to do at least one time a year is take a trip out to Stormville to spend a day walking around the world-famous Stormville Flea Market. If you've been you already know that it's the best place to get a little bit of anything and everything, from socks, to collectibles, to all kinds of crafts and homemade goodies.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York’s Favorite Cereal is What?!

If you ever get that late-night craving for breakfast cereal, what is your go to? Apparently, New Yorkers have a very specific brand. Personally, I haven't had a bowl of cereal in a really long time. That probably has to do with how expensive (and sugary) most cereals are. I think I saw Fruity Pebbles for almost $4, that's insane right?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beware of the Scariest Highway Exit in the Hudson Valley

This off ramp is an accident waiting to happen. There's no doubt in my mind that this is the most terrifying exit in our entire region and something needs to be done. New York state has its fair share of inconsiderate drivers. We can admit that many of them are just plain awful who ignore some of the most basic rules and courtesies. According to Strong Tie Insurance, some of the common causes of vehicle accidents in America are driving while intoxicated, driving while distracted and driving over the speed limit.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers Café Moving to Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie

Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie is about to get a whole lot sweeter. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the most delicious small businesses. Sweetbakes Cafe has been a staple for the last few years in the Village of Wappingers. The bakery creates some of the most delicious, and gorgeous, sweet treats like cakes, cupcakes, crepes, and waffles.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

