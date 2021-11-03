CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

New virtual reality course lowers stress at recovery centers

By About
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — At two Maryland substance use disorder treatment facilities, patients can use music, yoga and even a virtual reality lesson plan to practice mindfulness and decrease stress. When a patient dons a proprietary wireless and light headset and noise-canceling headphones, they are immersed in a new world....

marylandreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
MENTAL HEALTH
WTOP

6 surprising signs you may have anxiety

Marla Genova had resigned herself to a career in dry cleaning. The then-teenager couldn’t imagine doing anything less isolating or mundane than what she did at that post-high school job: sitting at the dry cleaner’s, mostly alone, until the one time each day the clothes were delivered. “Basically, I just sat there,” says Genova, who’s now in her 40s and lives in Connecticut. “I could have seen myself sitting there forever.”
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Tips for Lower Holiday Stress

Letting go of some social expectations can provide the freedom to redefine the holidays to align with one's authentic desires. Altruism and self-care are essential to keep stress levels low. Short-term counseling, such as through an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), can help alleviate excess holiday stress. The holidays can be...
HEALTH
InsideHook

Memes Lower Your Stress Levels, Says Science

Good news! All the hours you’ve wasted mindlessly scrolling Instagram laughing at cute, silly and chaotic memes over the past 20 months have actually benefited your wellbeing. A recent study published by the American Psychological Association has found that memes have helped Americans cope with stress during the pandemic, noting...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Annapolis, MD
Health
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Colorado State
CBS Philly

Penn State Study Finds School-Based Mental Health Screening Can Help Identify Depression In Students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — A Penn State study finds that a school-based mental health screening can help identify depression in students. Researchers at the university’s College of Medicine found students who participated in universal school-based depression screening were twice as likely to start treatment for depression. Dr. Deepa Sekhar, associate professor of pediatrics, who served as an investigator on the study, said the study provides important insights on how to tackle depression in youth. “Our study is publishing at a time when more adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression,” Sekhar said in a release. “From 2008 to 2018, the numbers increased by over 70% from 8.3% to 14.4%. During the pandemic, concerns about increasing student depression have been widespread. Suicides, which are often associated with mental health conditions, are now the second-leading cause of adolescent death.” The three-year study included more than 12,00 students in 9th through 12th grade from 14 Pennsylvania public high schools, according to Sekhar. More adolescents are reporting symptoms of depression and suicide is the second-leading cause of adolescent death.
PENN, PA
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

How does depression and anxiety affect the body?

It’s no surprise that when a person gets a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or some other life-limiting or life-threatening physical ailment, they become anxious or depressed. But the reverse can also be true: Undue anxiety or depression can foster the development of a serious physical disease, and even impede the ability to withstand or recover from one.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety Worse at Night? 4 Ways to Calm Down and Sleep Better

When the lights go out, anxious thoughts may start creeping in — and the more you worry, the harder it is to fall asleep. Some people find that anxiety can be especially bothersome when it strikes at night. It can feel like your brain is going into overdrive with racing...
MENTAL HEALTH
Maryland Reporter

More non-prescription meds are coming to vending machines

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Vending machines in Maryland can now stock everything from allergy relief to some contraception along with candy or chips under a new state law. Over-the-counter medications, which can be bought off of store shelves without prescriptions, were banned from vending machine sales sometime before 1957, according to fiscal analyst Amber Gundlach. Until this month, Maryland was one of only four states to ban vending machine sales of most OTC medicines.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Motion Sickness#Television News#Behavr
aithority.com

GameChanger Charity And Foretell Reality To Deliver Virtual Reality Therapy To Hospitalized Children

Virtual and Augmented Reality Games and Tools TransformHospital Experience for Seriously Ill, Isolated Kids. GameChanger Charity and Foretell Reality announced a partnership to deliver Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) games and tools to leading pediatric facilities through the GameChanger Private Network, helping to transform the hospital experience for seriously ill and isolated children. The VR and AR technologies are specially developed by Foretell Reality to enhance mental wellbeing by mitigating pain, loneliness and anxiety.
ADVOCACY
thepostathens.com

OU students to enroll in new virtual reality major in next fall

After nearly six years in the making, the new virtual reality and game development, or VRGD, major will be offered by Ohio University in fall 2022. The major was approved this past spring, and students will be able to enroll in the next school year. Students already have the opportunity...
EDUCATION
Maryland Reporter

Cybersecurity concerns grow in hospitals across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland hospitals are seeing an uptick in ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, mirroring a national trend, and a federal agency is investigating a dozen breaches among healthcare providers in the state. There are seven breaches currently under investigation from this year alone but there are 12 current...
MARYLAND STATE
csbsjurecord.com

Three mental health practices to give your mind a little break

As busy and stressed students it is so important to take time for our mental health. For the past seven years of my life, I have been on a journey to find the best mental health practices that work for me. I have watched documentaries, seen therapists, taken medication and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
emich.edu

Latest EMU Today TV episode focuses on virtual reality technology in the classroom and recent renovations to the Rec/IM center

YPSILANTI -- Virtual reality technology has been rising in popularity and availability over the past few years, and now it’s being implemented into classrooms. With the pandemic keeping us all in our homes more often, virtual reality has been used to transport students and teachers alike into a virtual classroom space. In the latest episode of EMU Today TV, host Mark S. Lee speaks to Michael McVey, professor of Teacher Education, about this cutting-edge technology that’s modernizing the classroom experience.
YPSILANTI, MI
illinoisstate.edu

Virtual reality in speech-language pathology: An interprofessional collaboration

At Illinois State University, two separate departments are working together to design and examine virtual reality (VR) environments for use in rehabilitation in speech-language pathology. In 2018, Dr. Isaac Chang who specializes in VR, tech design, and robotics, and Dr. Jennine Harvey-Northrop, a speech-language pathologist who specializes in cognition and...
ENGINEERING
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy