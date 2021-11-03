CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lee Health offering booster shots and reports 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations

By WFTX Digital Team
 7 days ago
Lee Health has appointments available for its vaccine clinic for booster shots and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the booster dose, patients may choose between any of the three approved vaccines regardless of which vaccine they have already received.

Go to www.leehealth.org to schedule an appointment.

  • As of this morning, 31 COVID-19 patients are isolated in hospitals.
  • Yesterday, 7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 5 COVID-19 discharges.
  • 75% of ventilators and 13% of ICU rooms are available for use.
  • They have 1 COVID-19 patient on a ventilator and 5 in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,209 patients have lost their lives inside Lee Health hospitals to COVID-19, including 0 yesterday.

