CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Civic Center Park Begins Reopening After Clean Up, Plans For Christkindl Market Move Forward

By Justin Adams
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The City and County of Denver reopened several parts of Civic Center Park on Wednesday. The Department of Public Health & Environment will also lift the public health order that was issued for the park in September . Even as the park gradually reopens to the public, there is still plenty of work left to do before the park fully reopens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTQLR_0clXedN400

(credit: CBS)

New security camera will soon be installed, and several areas of the park will be resodded. One of the parts of the park that will remain closed will be some of the historical structural areas, like the Voorhies Memorial and the Greek Theater as they are still under restoration.

“We’re doing a lot of restoration work to those memorials, said Scott Gilmore, Deputy Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation. “We’re having stone fixed. We’re having stone repaired. We’re actually doing a lot more repair work related to that plus we are treating all the historical structures with an anti-graffiti coating.”

While some areas of the park are open, other parts will remain closed like Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street, as part of ongoing restoration efforts. Curfew rules will still be in effect from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. to try to keep things clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUtMv_0clXedN400

(credit: CBS)

“What we don’t want to do is just open everything back up and go right back to where we were. That is just the definition of not being very smart,” Gilmore said.

As the park continues to be restored, it is in good enough shape for a holiday event to return. The Denver Christkindl Market, which is a celebration of German culture and welcomes guests to experience an authentic German holiday market, will be at Civic Center Park for the second year in a row. Originally the event was going to be moved to Skyline Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESCh4_0clXedN400

(credit: CBS)

“Civic Center Park is much bigger, and it gives us a lot of room to grow. So, we’ve added a few vendors this year. So, we’re going to have a bigger footprint and we’re planning on increasing that footprint over the next couple of years as well,” said Samantha Tillner, Executive Director of the German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter.

The Christkindl Market will be open from Nov. 19 to Dec. 23.

“Because of the success last year of being in this park, and the way it was laid out and how beautiful it was, this is the park it should be in,” Gilmore said.

“We’re excited as a department, as a city to start to reopen this park back up. But, what we’re most excited about is trying to make sure that the public feels safe and welcomed in this park.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Amtrak Winter Park Express Returns For Another Season

(CBS4) – The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season. Amtrak announced in a tweet that tickets are going on sale on Tuesday. All aboard the #Amtrak Winter Park Express! Your ticket between Denver and the foot of the slopes at Winter Park Resort, voted North America’s best ski resort and Colorado’s top adventure town. Tickets go on sale today! #winterparkresort Learn more: https://t.co/VjFb3sUF9I pic.twitter.com/ufBdLJaENR — Amtrak (@Amtrak) November 9, 2021 The Amtrak Winter Park Express takes passengers between Union Station in Denver and Winter Park Resort. It will start making runs on Jan. 14 and will be operating on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 3. One-way fares begin at $29, with no extra charge for skis or snowboards. Fares for kids 12 and under are half-price. Winter Park is scheduled to open for the season to skiers on Nov. 17.
DENVER, CO
myboca.us

Pine Breeze Park and Hughes Park Reopen After Renovations

The City reopened two popular parks - Pine Breeze Park and Hughes Park - after planned renovations and improvements were completed. At Pine Breeze Park, improvements included two new pavilions, a new walking path, new fitness equipment, benches, and a rebuilt basketball court. In addition, a new storm water drainage system was installed, and repairs were made to the irrigation system and some playground equipment. The new walking path that runs through the park and along the perimeter was repaired to meet ADA certification.
TRAVEL
greenwichfreepress.com

Clean-Up and Planting at Pomerance Parks Planned for Saturday

Saturday, November 13, Friends of the Montgomery Pinetum, Pomerance and Tuchman Parks will partner with Greenwich Green & Clean to give the beloved woodland some love. Litter will be collected, invasive plants will be removed and native shrubs will be planted. Interested volunteers can meet 9:00am to 12:00 noon at either the Orchard Street entrance to Pomerance or on the east side of the park at the Greenwich Botanical Center. Volunteers will be manning tables with handouts, buckets and tools. Bring sturdy shoes, gloves and a water bottle.
GREENWICH, CT
WRDW-TV

Aiken leaders move forward on downtown hotel, conference center

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a bid to revitalize downtown, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission is moving forward on plans to acquire seven parcels to host a full-amenity hotel, conference center, multi-family housing and parking garage. Leaders want to be able to host regional conferences in the hotel and conference...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Center, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

BCycle Program Going Green & Growing As Alternative Option In Boulder

BOUDLER, Colo. (CBS4) – As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity as an alternative way to get around town, Boulder BCycle is expanding its e-bike fleet. By the end of the 2021, Boulder BCycle will offer 300 e-bikes around the city. They will replace the traditional pedal bikes that have served the community for nearly a decade. Boulder BCycle first introduced 100 e-bikes in May of 2021. “Our numbers skyrocketed with the e-bikes so we expect ridership to continue to increase,” explained Sara Michaels with Boulder BCycle. “You can go further, faster with the e-bikes. You can get to work or class faster.” (credit:...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Rec Center Officers Big Discount On Memberships

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Rec Centers are offering a deal on their memberships through November. Individual annual memberships are 45% off. A man lifting weights at a Denver rec center (credit: CBS) The discount applies to regional, local and neighborhood locations. A regional pass with the sale price is $199, local is $135 and neighborhood is $105. LINK: Denver Rec Centers
DENVER, CO
hometownsource.com

Plans move forward for 2022 Cambridge street improvements

The city of Cambridge is looking to do several street improvement projects next year in the northern half of the Goldenwood area and along East Rum River Drive South up to 18th Avenue Southwest. During the Cambridge City Council meeting Nov. 1, the council accepted the feasibility report for the...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
News On 6

Public Reacts To Bell's Amusement Park's Plan To Reopen

The Bell Family announced plans today to build a new Bell's Amusement Park in Broken Arrow. Robby Bell never gave up on reopening the park that was shut down at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. They'll open in Broken Arrow and judging from the reaction a lot of people can't wait.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Graffiti#The Greek Theater#Denver Parks#German
KRON4 News

Plans moving forward to bring new Costco warehouse to San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Plans are moving forward to bring another Costco to San Jose. Last month, San Jose Vice Mayor Chappie Jones informed residents living in District 1 through his monthly newsletter about plans of a new Costco coming to the Westgate West shopping center, located at the corner of Prospect Road and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Denver Gazette

Visitors flock to Civic Center Park after makeover

Sightseers made a comeback in Denver’s Civic Center Park Wednesday along with 19 young crab and oak trees, brighter streetlights and sophisticated surveillance cameras, as the green space reopened to the public after seven weeks of deep cleaning. Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department fenced off the historic park in September,...
LIFESTYLE
Tahlequah Daily Press

Plans moving forward to get Snowflake ice rink up again

Preparations and equipment installation for Tahlequah's Winter Festival Ice Rink are currently underway, and opening day is just around the corner. Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also Tahlequah Sports League president, had said there were several hurdles to overcome in the next three months, and that was three months ago.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Austin American-Statesman

After voters sign off, Austin moving forward with land-swap plan

After voters gave their approval on Proposition B on Tuesday night, the path is clear for Austin to move forward with a plan to swap city-owned land near Lady Bird Lake for a bigger parcel in East Austin. Complete but unofficial results showed 73% of Austinites voted in favor of...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KKTV

Civic Center Park reopening this week, public health order lifted

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Parts of Civic Center park are expected to reopen this week after being shut down in September over health concerns. In a press release, the City says certain parts of the park will reopen on Wednesday. Those areas reportedly include, Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street and other areas within the park will remain closed for ongoing restoration. These areas are expected to open Wednesday, November 3.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Civic Center Park Begins Reopening This Week After Crews Remove Needles, Human Waste, Rodent Burrows

DENVER (CBS4) – Parts of Civic Center Park in Denver will be reopened this week after it was shut down in September over health concerns, including rats. (credit: CBS) During the closure, crews addressed hazards including removal of food waste and litter, rodent burrows, human waste and pet waste as well as the cleanup of improperly discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. The park will begin reopening on Wednesday but not the entire space. Pioneer Fountain at the corner of Broadway and Colfax, MacIntosh Park Plaza at 15th Avenue and Cleveland Street and other areas within the park will remain closed for ongoing restoration. A phased reopening of the remaining sections of the park will happen as crews complete turf restoration, hardscape and stone repair. (credit: CBS) In addition to the removal of needles, rodents and human waste, dead and dying trees have also been removed and additional new trees planted. Denver Parks and Recreation is installing additional surveillance cameras and working with Xcel Energy to complete lighting upgrades in the park. (credit: CBS) The curfew at the park remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and entry into Civic Center Park is not allowed during those hours.
DENVER, CO
greenvillejournal.com

Timmons Park reopening after renovations to parking lot, pickleball courts

After a five-month sprucing up, Timmons Park is reopening. The park has been under renovation since May as work crews replaced playground equipment, installed a new picnic area, addressed parking issues and more. The project also improved ADA accessibility by moving the ADA parking spaces to new access points by...
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy