Prince Frederick, MD

Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Offer Sensational Seasonal Events

By Calvert County Public Information Office
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XogTb_0clXeVG800

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 3, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is offering festive events for residents to make the holiday season merry and bright.

Join in the Jingle Bell Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at King Memorial Park, located at 65 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Get in the spirit with fun holiday decorations throughout the park in the heart of Old Town Prince Frederick, play games, enjoy local food trucks and holiday music. Don’t forget your camera for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus! There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.

Book your seat for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Bus Trip on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Celebrate the season with a trip to New York City to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. The 90-minute annual musical holiday stage show features more than 140 performers, an original musical score, and combines singing, dancing, and humor with traditional scenes. In addition to the show, there will be time for shopping and sightseeing on your own. The Pick-up location is at the Prince Frederick Shopping Center. The bus leaves promptly at 7 a.m. and will return by midnight. Participants may visit www.rockettes.com/faq for more information, including current COVID-19 protocols.

This trip is for ages 5 years and older. The cost is $170 per person and includes roundtrip charter bus transportation and a ticket to the show. Preregistration is required; the activity number is 359600.

For more information or to register for an event, visit the Parks & Recreation Online Registration portal or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.

