Thanks to the classic sitcom "I Love Lucy," stars Lucille Balle and Desi Arnaz are one of the most famous couples in the history of Hollywood. The married couple defined the family sitcom as we know it, blurring the lines between their TV personas and their real life, and now part of their story will be told in a new movie called "Being the Ricardos." Oscar-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin is behind the production that go behind the scenes of their beloved series and lives at a time when a crisis emerges that could jeopardize their careers and marriage.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO