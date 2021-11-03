CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Two Arrested for Breaking Into HWS Residences Last Weekend

By Lucas Day
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Geneva women have been arrested for allegedly breaking into two Hobart and William Smith Colleges residences in an attempt to fight with one of the people inside. The first...

FL Radio Group

Two Arrested in Connection With Shots Fired in Ithaca

The investigation into a report of gunshots exchanged between two groups of people in the 6-HUNDRED block of Hancock Street Tuesday afternoon resulted in a portion of Cornell University’s campus being placed in lockdown for several hours. Police say one group of suspects reportedly fled the scene in a car, which ended up being spotted by sheriff’s deputies in the village of Cayuga Heights, near the Cornell campus. After a brief pursuit, the suspects’ car left the road and ended up on a residential lawn.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Sheriff’s Monthly Snapshot

D.H.S. Fraud Cases: 4; Total 2021 Cost Recouped: $206,314. Monthly Total Made for Boarding In: $25,553.82; Yearly Total: $313,009.37. October 2nd, 2021: Deputies and investigators responded to a fatal car crash in the Town of Covert. It is still under investigation. October 11th, 2021: A DWI arrest was made in...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Passenger in Farmington Car Crash Passes Away

One of the men injured in a car crash on State Route 332 in Farmington on November 1st has died. State Police say 53-year old Richard Sciascia, of Rochester, was a passenger in a car that was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 32-year old Jeffrey Shinsing, of Canandaigua. Sciascia died from his injuries Tuesday night at Strong. The driver of the car he was in remains hospitalized at Strong.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Arrested on Waterloo Warrant

A Rochester man has been arrested on a warrant issued out of Waterloo Town Court. James Hightower is accused of failing to adhere to a court-ordered mandate. He was brought to the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center for Centralized Arraignment and released on an appearance ticket for Waterloo Town Court.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested for Forcible Touching

On 11/09/2021 the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Newark NY man (Steven E Wilcox DOB 04/23/97). Following an official investigation in the Town of Arcadia it is alleged that Wilcox committed one count of Forcible Touching, one count Harassment in the second degree and two counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Wilcox was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment at 0700 on 11/10/2021 and will return to the Town of Arcadia Court at a later date to answer for the charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons man. Deputies arrested Scott M. Scharett, age 27, of 75 William Street, Town of Lyons, on an arrest warrant that had been issued by the Town of Lyons Court, for the unanswered charge of Harassment in the Second Degree. Scharett will be arraigned at the CAP Court for these charges on Tuesday, 11.09.21, at 7:00pm.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Update on Main Street Accident in Penn Yan

On Friday, November 5th, the Penn Yan Police Department investigated a four-car personal injury accident that occurred on Main Street near Elm Street. Police were called to the scene of a roll-over motor vehicle accident with entrapment. Once on scene officers found an elderly male subject trapped inside of his SUV that had rolled onto its side. Sgt. Brandon DeHond used an ASP baton to break out the rear window of the vehicle and was able to safely remove the driver. The driver was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital via the Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was later flown to Strong Memorial Hospital. The driver, whose name has not been released, suffered cuts to his head and is expected to recover.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Barricaded Man Surrenders After Lengthy Standoff in Onondaga County

A several hours-long standoff in Onondaga County that went into the early morning hours of Tuesday ended peacefully. Deputies were called to a home in the area of Rockland Drive near Taft Road in Clay for a suspicious incident complaint at around 8:30 Monday night. When they arrived, deputies spotted a man on the porch with a possible firearm. Everyone inside the home, except for the man holding the gun, left the house when asked to do so by deputies. A reverse 9-1-1 call was placed to nearby residents to stay indoors. Police stayed in contact with the man until the incident was resolved at around 3 Tuesday morning.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Walmart Employee Accused of Forcible Touching

An employee of the Hopewell Walmart store was arrested Tuesday afternoon on forcible touching charges. 44-year old Jeremy Smith, of Canandaigua, is accused of entering the dairy cooler during his evening checks and forcibly touching the intimate parts of a co-worker during a hug. Smith was released on appearance tickets.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Accident Victims Remain in Critical Condition

State Police have identified the two men seriously injured when the car they were in was rear-ended on State Route 332 in Farmington on November 1st. 63-year old William Lovetro and 53-year-old Richard Sciascia, both of Rochester, remain in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. 32-year old Jeffrey Shinsing, of...
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Fayette Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

On Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 9:43 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Roof Sr, age 30 of Fayette, New York, following a domestic incident. During the incident, Roof subjected a female victim and a child to unwanted physical contact by shoving both and dragging the adult female by her hair. The incident occurred in the presence of three children all under the age of seventeen. Roof was located at his residence a short time later and placed into custody. Roof was charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree, a violation, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Roof was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
FAYETTE, NY
FL Radio Group

Burglary Suspect Arrested

Saturday night saw the arrest of a Seneca Falls man on multiple felony larceny charges. Seneca Falls Police arrested Derek H Hager just before 10:00pm Saturday following a complaint earlier in the day that he was attempting to break into cars at an East Bayard Street parking lot. Following an investigation, police found Hager to be in possession of stolen property. Among the items stolen were over $3,000 in power tools, a wallet, and a credit card. Hager was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility and will answer the charges against him at a later date.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Rushville Man Charged With Assault, Harassment

An 18-year old Rushville man was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child charges. Blake Bradley is accused of shoving a Middlesex resident during a domestic incident that happened in front of children under the age of 17. Bradley was...
RUSHVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Developing: Shelter in Place at Cornell University for Police Investigation

5 p.m. UPDATE: All events planned for tonight on Cornell’s north campus have been canceled. A Shelter in Place has been issued for the Cornell University Ithaca campus. Local police are reportedly pursuing a man with a gun just north of campus in Cayuga Heights. North Campus residents are being urged to lock their doors and windows and call 9-1-1 if they see someone with a gun.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

2 Separate Child Endangerment Arrests in Seneca Falls

Friday night saw two arrests made by the Seneca Falls Police Department in separate cases of child endangerment. Just before 8:00pm Friday, Walter J Smithoover was arrested after reportedly subjecting a child under the age of seventeen to unwanted physical contact, causing minor injuries to the child. He was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Rose Man Arrested After Domestic Incident

A Wayne County man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a domestic incident Saturday in the Town of Rose. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher T Allen Saturday afternoon after he allegedly grabbed his daughter by her hair and threw her out of their residence.
ROSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Savannah Man Fights Niece in Lyons Cemetery

A Savannah man has been arrested after a physical altercation at a cemetery in the Town of Lyons. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert C Duncan Saturday morning after it is alleged he became irate with his niece during a ceremony at the cemetery and threw her to the ground and attempted to punch her. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment and is scheduled to answer the charges against him at a later date.
SAVANNAH, NY
