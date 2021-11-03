Two Arrested for Breaking Into HWS Residences Last Weekend

On Friday, November 5th, the Penn Yan Police Department investigated a four-car personal injury accident that occurred on Main Street near Elm Street. Police were called to the scene of a roll-over motor vehicle accident with entrapment. Once on scene officers found an elderly male subject trapped inside of his SUV that had rolled onto its side. Sgt. Brandon DeHond used an ASP baton to break out the rear window of the vehicle and was able to safely remove the driver. The driver was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital via the Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was later flown to Strong Memorial Hospital. The driver, whose name has not been released, suffered cuts to his head and is expected to recover.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO