CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

After Freezing, Fog, 70 Degree Weekend Ahead in Fort Collins

By Shelby
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a dreary, foggy and cold start to November, the rest of the week is lookin' up. Even though we sort of got our first snow on Monday (Does it count though?), don't...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 The X

When Will That First Big Snowfall Hit Fort Collins This Year?

Crazy to think we haven't had our first accumulating snowfall yet, or is it? We ALL know that predicting when it's going to snow in Ft Collins is like predicting how many prairie dogs are roaming around Northern Colorado. IMPOSSIBLE but...we can take a look back at the last few years and check out every single first day of measurable snowfall by date and how much fell on that day and get a general idea but let's face it, it's a crapshoot.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Christmas 2021 in Loveland: Winter Wonderlights Events

Festive lights are a huge part of the holiday season, whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, or the many other celebrations this time of year. Loveland's Winter Wonderlights will bring a smile to your face, even when you're wearing a mask. Lights, music, and a even taller tree than before.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
94.3 The X

Remains of Missing Skiier Found in Colorado After Nearly 40 Years

Authorities have discovered the remains of a skier who went missing nearly 40 years ago in Rocky Mountain National Park. 9News reports that Rudi Moder, 27, disappeared in February of 1983, while he was on a night skiing trip near the Zimmerman Lake Trailhead over Thunder Pass. When he did not return to Fort Collins, where he was living at the time, after six days, his roommate reported him missing.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Denver Named a Top 2021 Winter Holiday Travel Destination

According to WalletHub, Denver was ranked one of the top destinations in the U.S. for holiday travel this year... just ignore our COVID-19 numbers. Based on 39 key metrics, the Mile High City was ranked the seventh-best place to travel during the holiday season for those who like the cold. The ranking was largely based on the number of cold weather activities available for tourists (WalletHub ranked it the forth-best city in terms of cold weather fun, like skiing).
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy