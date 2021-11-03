CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HALESTORM Announces December Date For “Happy Hale-i-Days” Livestream!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 7 days ago

Grammy-winning hard rock band HALESTORM, have announced a one-night-only streamed concert on December 23rd. Tickets for the “Happy Hale-i-days” concert stream, recorded in September at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN, are available starting this Friday at Mandolin.com. A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, November...

www.iconvsicon.com

iconvsicon.com

ANDRE COMEAU Releases New Single and Official Music Video For “Want You To Hurt”

Veteran rocker Andre Comeau released his new single “Want You To Hurt” to all major platforms along with the official music video. Andre Comeau follows up his critically acclaimed Wrong Within EP with a brand new album, Clean Break—a straight-no-chaser collection that proves rock is definitely not dead… It just needed a favorite son to return to the fold.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

SIMPLE PLAN Roll Out Emotional New Single “The Antidote”

The wait is over for “The Antidote,” the brand new single from multi-platinum selling rock band Simple Plan. A poignant and moving track, “The Antidote” marks the band’s first new music in two years – fans can stream the song now — PRESS HERE!. “We’re so excited to finally release...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

STABBING WESTWARD To Unleash Long-Awaited ‘Chasing Ghosts’ Album In March 2022!

Stabbing Westward are emerging from that shadows to release their first album in 20 years. Their much-anticipated new record, Chasing Ghosts, is set for a March 18th, 2022 release via COP International Records. Chasing Ghosts will feature brand-new songs as well as re-workings of the band’s acclaimed 2020 reunion EP Dead And Gone that finds original founding members Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) honing in on the incredible partnership that once produced a string of hits that dominated alternative radio and film soundtracks, including “Shame,” “Save Yourself” and “What Do I Have to Do?” – and resulted in two Gold records.
MUSIC

