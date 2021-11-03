HALESTORM Announces December Date For “Happy Hale-i-Days” Livestream!

Performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes content will be streamed. Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is excited to announce their first festival livestream ever for the milestone 10th edition of Welcome To Rockville. The event will be livestreamed from November 10-14 on the recently launched DWPresents on Twitch channel, which has quickly grown in popularity as a community for diehard music fans over the last several months. Music fans from around the world can tune in to watch performances from certain artists, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content. Hosted by That Space Zebra Show’s Bobby Schubenski, Terry Beez, Josh Balz and producer Jake Miller, the stream will include scheduled performances from Slipknot, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Staind, Anthrax, Cypress Hill, Social Distortion and many more bands from the festival lineup. See below for the full schedule.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO