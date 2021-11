Goalscoring remains as highly prized as ever and the top forwards in the country will know there’s more competition than ever to win one of the most coveted personal accolades in the Premier League in 2021/22: the Golden Boot.As if the presence of regular scorers Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes wasn’t enough, they have been joined this term by Chelsea’s £97m signing Romelu Lukaku and perhaps this generation’s most relentless goalscorer of all, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is back at Manchester United.Elsewhere, Danny Ings has swapped Southampton for Aston Villa, while Patrick Bamford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO