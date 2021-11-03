DHS: Children ages 5-11 now able to get COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now able to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes less than a day after the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, gave the go-ahead for children to get the vaccine.

Vaccinations will start once the CDC provides clinical guidance and vaccinators are properly trained, DHS said in a news release.

Both shots in the two-shot vaccine series are one-third the dose of what is being administered to people ages 12 and up.

Millions of child doses are set to arrive in the Badger State this week. Some local vaccinators, including UW Health and Hy-Vee stores, have already received some shipments. SSM Health is working with schools to host mobile clinics over the next few weeks.

State health officials are urging parents to make an appointment as soon as possible.

SSM Health officials said it’s important for younger children to get vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. In order to do that, 70% to 75% of Wisconsinites need to get vaccinated.

