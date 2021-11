Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones has revealed two officer promotions, effective Jan. 1, 2022, to support the company’s growth. Chris Mesa, currently director of tax and treasury, will be promoted to VP and controller. Mesa began his career in 1986 in Tampa, Fla., as a front service clerk. In 1993, he transferred to support as a clerk in the treasury department. He worked in various positions within tax and treasury before becoming senior tax manager in 2004 and director of tax in 2015, assuming his current role in 2018. As well as his current tax and treasury functions, Mesa will be responsible for merchandise and DSD payables and accounts receivable. He’s also a recipient of the 2018 George W. Jenkins Award.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO