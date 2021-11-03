CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met officers facing sex assault claims were allowed out on patrol because of staff shortages, says whistleblower

By Martin Evans,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland Yard allowed police officers facing allegations of assault and harassment to go out on patrol because of a shortage of officers, a whistleblower has alleged. A former member of the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) claims officers suspected of misconduct were not placed on restricted duties because resources were...

BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chill out or I’ll choke you’: Police officer accused of arrest threat to face misconduct hearing

A police officer accused of telling a suspect he was restraining to "chill out or I'll choke you out" will be brought before a misconduct hearing next week.PC Graham Kanes is also said to have told Hassan Ahmed “you're going to sleep" during an arrest in Halifax.The West Yorkshire Police officer is accused of using unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate force. A four-day hearing into the incident will begin on Monday.PC Kanes arrested Mr Ahmed, then aged 27, in the town’s Spring Hall Gardens on 16 August last year, after he reportedly saw the suspect hit someone.Video footage of the incident...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Jamie Lewis
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Times Daily

US prisons face staff shortages as officers quit amid COVID

At a Georgia state House of Representatives hearing on prison conditions in September, a corrections officer called in to testify, interrupting his shift to tell lawmakers how dire conditions had become. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KLFY News 10

Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KCJJ

Wanted Iowa City woman accused of kicking West Branch Police officer in the face, knocking out a filling

A wanted Iowa City woman is accused of injuring a West Branch Police officer by kicking him in the face while being arrested Saturday night. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Kay’Vyonna Sanders of South Van Buren Street was being taken into custody on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 between the Herbert Hoover Highway and West Branch exits just after 9:15pm. Sanders…who is on probation for felony theft and identity theft convictions…was wanted for skipping drug testing appointments, testing positive for marijuana during appointments she did attend, and skipping over a dozen meetings with her probation officer.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Independent

Pro-Trump Capitol rioter who assaulted police and threatened Democrat is jailed for nearly four years

A Trump supporting gym owner and former MMA fighter has been jailed for punching a police officer during the US Capitol riot.Scott Fairlamb received 41 months in prison and became the first rioter to be sentenced for attacking a law enforcement officer during the 6 January violence.Fairlamb, who is from New Jersey, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding at a hearing in August.“I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse,” Fairlamb told a judge, before adding, “I just hope you show some mercy on me sir.”Previous defendants in Capitol riot cases...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
