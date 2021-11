Alicia Bilbo always knew that she wanted to return to teach with the Troup County School System even as she was getting her undergraduate degree from Columbus State University. After a brief stint in Muscogee County, she was able to make that her reality first at Hogansville Elementary and now at Hillcrest Elementary School. It was at Hillcrest this year that she was chosen as the school’s teacher of the year, making her a candidate for the district wide honor.

TROUP COUNTY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO