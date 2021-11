General Motors has released a fix to address an issue related to the turn signal indicators on certain examples of the 2022 model year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. The problem: affected Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks may have a condition in which if the driver enables the passive door lock feature and a passive door locking event occurs after occupants exit the vehicle with the key fob, the rear or front and rear turn signals may turn on and remain lit. Both turn signal/hazard indicators on the instrument cluster may also turn on and temporarily remain lit. The resulting battery drain may cause a discharged or dead battery.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO