Idaho State

10 eastern Idaho organizations receive Idaho Food Bank Fund grants

By News Team
 7 days ago
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2021 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger.

Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year 36 organizations across the state received grants to further their work to solve hunger in Idaho.

The grants totaling $133,500 were specifically allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.

Ten organizations in the Eastern region of Idaho were given grants this year.

  • Bingham County Senior Citizens - $5,000.00
  • Carol's Pantry/Oneida Crisis Center - $800.00
  • Epiphany Episcopal Church/Arco Community Food Bank - $5,000.00
  • The Salvation Army – Pocatello - $4,000.00
  • Aid for Friends, Inc. - $2,500.00
  • Holy Spirit Council of St. Vincent de Paul, Pocatello - $4,600.00
  • Community Food Basket - $10,000.00
  • Senior Activity Center - $5,000.00
  • Rigby Senior Center - $5,000.00
  • Teton Food Pantry - $3,000.00

Ratified by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief. The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually.

“Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “I am inspired by the applications we see each year. These grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho and make a significant impact.”

The post 10 eastern Idaho organizations receive Idaho Food Bank Fund grants appeared first on Local News 8 .

