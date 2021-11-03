CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serco Taps Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerco Inc. has announced the appointment of Trey Theimer as chief growth officer and senior vice president. Theimer has more than 20 years of experience leading business development teams and strategic growth initiatives for government contractors focused on military and...

washingtonexec.com

