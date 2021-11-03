Serco Taps Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer

Part of the Administrative, the CNO is responsible for high quality and appropriate nursing care in all departments, competency and compliance of clinical staff, survey readiness, and resource management related to patient care. The CNO works closely with hospital and clinic managers to respond to and best meet the medical needs of the community. Will directly oversee the managers of the clinic, emergency department, acute care unit, skilled nursing unit, laboratory and radiology departments. Current California RN license required. BSN, PALS & ACLS required. Minimum of 5 years of previous nursing management experience, same level or next level in acute healthcare facility required.
