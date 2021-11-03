CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Regions Extend Workplace Shutdown, Moscow to Lift Curbs

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -Five Russian regions said on Wednesday they would extend a one-week workplace shutdown that took effect nationwide on Oct. 30 in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the death toll from the country's epidemic hit a record high. President Vladimir Putin ordered the shutdown last...

