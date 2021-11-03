'Just Dance 2022' stays in rhythm, shows off a few new moves

As we move into the beginning of winter, Jacob Colon keeps it hot with his brand-new collection of shows, check out Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ show which features the best House the scene has to offer. Every week Jacob Colon offers up a sultry blend of the hottest Afro House with hits from rising talents and industry favorites. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the industry comes down to his limitless talents behind the decks to the Production room, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like ‘Love Ahora’ with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t stop’. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, it is clear to see that Jacob has a diverse knowledge of the industry and when it comes down to picking out the best of the best on his shows, he does not disappoint.

