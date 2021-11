The Israeli company Nso that produces the Pegasus software, at the center of the espionage scandal of several well-known personalities and world leaders, has ended up on the US blacklist. The program allows you to remotely monitor the smartphones of the person on which it is installed. According to the motivations of the US administration, the company “acted contrary to the interests of US foreign policy and national security.” Hence the inclusion in the blacklist Federal Trade Union. A measure that for the Nso company translates into a ban on receiving US technology components. The US Department of Commerce explained the decision calling into question the Biden administration’s commitment to “putting human rights at the center of US foreign policy, including working to eradicate the proliferation of digital tools used for repression.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO