CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Many companies are offering big incentives to holiday hires

Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holiday shopping season practically here, retailers...

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
chainstoreage.com

Big Lots offers incentives to store employees to work on Thanksgiving

Big Lots Inc. is bucking a popular industry trend by keeping its stores open all day on Thanksgiving. The discount retailer's stores nationwide will be open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a 50% discount on all toys, and a special $199.99 price on recliners. Big Lots will continue offering deals throughout Thanksgiving weekend.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Retailers association offers cash incentive to lure workers

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota has not been immune to the labor shortages that are plaguing businesses nationwide. That’s prompted the South Dakota Retailers Association to offer a cash incentive of $1,000 to try to lure out-of-state workers to fill jobs at businesses that are association members. The cash payout...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Pennygem
newspressnow.com

Companies looking to hire seasonal employees

The United Parcel Services is among the companies searching for workers ahead of the holidays. UPS is looking to hire 75 seasonal employees in the Jefferson City area during it's "Brown Friday" hiring event. The company aims to hire more than 60,000 employees nationwide to help ensure holiday gifts arrive on time.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Triangle Business Journal

TBJ Plus: Fast 50 companies that are hiring the most; Raleigh among best new home markets; Coke's big buy

These fast-growing Triangle companies have big plans for hiring in the coming months. Here's a breakdown. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RALEIGH, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Coke Offering $2,000 Vaccine Incentive for Workers Alongside Mandate

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Oct. 25 that beverage giant Coca-Cola has joined a growing list of major companies that have either offered considerable cash incentives for their workforce to become vaccinated against COVID-19 by the federal government's Dec. 8 deadline for large businesses with more than 100 employees, announced in September.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. And just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes...
SHOPPING
EatThis

6 Changes Walmart Is Making For the Holiday Season

With food costs continuing to skyrocket and the holidays at our heels, celebrating with friends and family over lavish dinners and gifts can become overwhelming when you're racking up all those receipts. Fortunately, shoppers everywhere can count on Walmart to help them find quality goods and groceries at affordable prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy