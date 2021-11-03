CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline In Coverage’ Of Campus Protests

By Bilal Morris
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPYyh_0clXaTLq00

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper 'The Hilltop' claim they're being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in the past week.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘We Will Not Leave Until Our Demands Are Met’: Inside the Howard University Protests

Red, white, and blue tents filled with student protesters sit perched outside the Howard University Armour J. Blackburn Center. For almost month, demonstrators have gathered to bring attention to concerns about the health and safety of those living on campus. Complaints about housing insecurity, mold in the residence halls, and the removal of students, alumni, and faculty positions from the Board of Trustees have fueled the sit-in. This is the longest protest in the history of the institution. And though President Wayne Frederick addressed the community on Friday in his annual state of the university address — pledging that students...
PROTESTS
WUSA9

Howard University president says Blackburn Center protest must end

WASHINGTON — Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick is calling for students to end a sit-in protest that has occupied the Blackburn Center on the campus since October 12. Student demonstrators are demanding representation on the university's board of trustees, and want something to be done to address housing...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tennessee Tribune

Howard University Student Protesting Against Unsafe Dormitory Units

Since October 12th, about 50 or so students at Howard University have been encamped outside of the Blackburn University Center on campus protesting issues ranging from faculty and curriculum, to the primary concern drawing the most mainstream press—mold and mice in some of the student dormitories. For those unaware, Howard...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Censored#Protest Riot
WLBT

University students denounce use of Nazi symbols at protest

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jewish students on the Mississippi State University campus were shocked to see Nazi symbols displayed on campus during a small protest against COVID vaccine mandates. The board that governs Mississippi’s public universities voted Monday to require most employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after an executive...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WUSA9

Howard University President addresses students amid protests on living conditions

WASHINGTON — The protests at Howard University have entered the 24th day on campus as of Friday. Dozens of students occupied the Blackburn University Center and set up tents on the Yard in October to bring attention to several issues. Among them, the students said they want better living conditions in their dormitory rooms as they claim some have been found to have mold. They also want student representation to be restored on the university board of trustees.
WASHINGTON, DC
wvua23.com

Alabama students protest conservative speaker visiting campus

Dozens of University of Alabama students protested an event last week in which a conservative speaker hosted an event at Hotel Capstone Nov. 3. Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk came to the University of Alabama as part of his Exposing Critical Racism Tour. Kirk hosts a self-titled radio show were he discusses political news.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
dbknews.com

Howard protests show that student unity is crucial to protect rights

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. By now, most of you have heard about the ongoing protests at Howard University. Students have been occupying the school’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center, the equivalent of our Stamp Student Union, for weeks to protest poor housing conditions in dorms including mold, rat and roach infestations.
PROTESTS
defpen

Wale Opens Up About Visiting Students During Howard University’s #BlackburnTakeover Protests

For the last decade and change, Wale has been the most visible face of Hip-Hop in the nation’s capital. From “Dig Dug” in the mid-2000s to Folarin 2 in 2021, Wale has been a shining representative for what the city is and stands for. More importantly, he’s been a proponent of all Washington, D.C. sports teams, supporter of fellow Washington, D.C. acts like Fat Trel and Adé and hosted his annual New Year’s Day concert at the Fillmore Silver Spring. With all that said, it makes sense that the best-selling artist would be doing what he can to find a resolution to the concerns that many students have raised at Howard University.
SOCIETY
garlandjournal.com

Howard University: “This is a difficult time” Protesters call for president’s resignation

Protesters at Howard University want the president of the 150-year- old historically black college to step down as the bitter battle between students and their campus’s administration a fight that has gained international attention–forges into a fourth week. Members of the Live Movement, #BlackburnTakeover Student Advocates, Howard NAACP and the...
PROTESTS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
WDBO

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall on Howard University campus

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is in the hospital after he fell on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., officials said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Monday as Jackson, 80, was helping students who were expressing concerns about on-campus living conditions to Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick. The civil rights icon fell when he entered a campus building and struck his head, his spokesman told the AP.
WASHINGTON, DC
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

71
Followers
266
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy