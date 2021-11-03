‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline In Coverage’ Of Campus Protests

Red, white, and blue tents filled with student protesters sit perched outside the Howard University Armour J. Blackburn Center. For almost month, demonstrators have gathered to bring attention to concerns about the health and safety of those living on campus. Complaints about housing insecurity, mold in the residence halls, and the removal of students, alumni, and faculty positions from the Board of Trustees have fueled the sit-in. This is the longest protest in the history of the institution. And though President Wayne Frederick addressed the community on Friday in his annual state of the university address — pledging that students...
