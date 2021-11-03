Bouzid Named to All-United East Volleyball Team

LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Fatima Bouzid (North Potomac, Md./T.S. Wootton) landed on the 2021 All-United East Conference Women’s Volleyball Team as announced Wednesday morning by the league office. Bouzid garnered a second-team All-United East selection for her first-ever postseason award.

This is a great accomplishment and well deserved recognition. Fatima suffered a major injury her first year with us and it took a lot of grit from her to get back on the court. This award is a reflection of her hard work and dedication. We are so proud of her! – Head Coach Kelly Gordon

The 5-8 setter concludes her collegiate career as a first-time all-star. In five matches, she recorded 20-plus assists, including a career-best 42 assists in a five-set victory over the defending United East champion, SUNY Morrisville, on October 23.

Bouzid matched a career-high 11 kills and added 26 assists in a tough 3-1 loss to Penn State Harrisburg on October 17. She also served a career-best six aces in a sweep of Goucher College on September 4.

She finishes her Seahawk career with 581 assists in 40 matches (125 sets) played. Bouzid also added 189 digs, 100.5 points, 56 kills, 35 service aces, and 15 total blocks (4 solo, 11 assists).

St. Mary’s College finished the 2021 campaign with an 8-14 record, including a 4-4 mark in its inaugural season in the United East Conference. The Seahawks finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the United East team standings with SUNY Morrisville and Lancaster Bible College, just missing a berth in the four-team United East Volleyball Championship Tournament due to conference tiebreaker rules.

