Beginning Nov. 15, Charles County Public Schools are planning to switch to offering cold breakfast options only. The temporary change is a reflection of the nationwide supply chain issue of food products and supplies which includes hot breakfast food items, paper products, and other supplies.

Menu food items are subject to change due to this supply chain issue as well. “Every food and nutrition service (FNS) staff member and manager are dedicated to providing meals as close to the menu as possible, but circumstances sometimes do not permit this,” Crystal Richardson, MS, SNS, said.

The administration and the school nurse at each school are informed daily of the menu changes through communication with the FNS manager onsite. Students’ food allergies are reviewed with any of the menu changes.

There may be times CCPS is not able to provide what is on the online menu, however, meals are being provided free of charge to students for SY 22, through a USDA waiver, and will be available for any student that wishes to dine with FNS.

For more information, see the CCPS FNS page here and follow them on Twitter @CCPSFoodService.

The post Nationwide breakfast food supply chain issues affect CCPS appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .