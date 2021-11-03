Spurs' Doug McDermott: Cleared to play

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (knee) is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. McDermott has been upgraded to available and will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday. Lonnie Walker moves to the bench. Our models expect McDermott to play 26.2 minutes against Dallas.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
Vince Carter has another unsavory Robert Sarver story to add to the pile. Hours after ESPN published its exposé on the Phoenix Suns' toxic work environment, by Baxter Holmes, Carter said that the owner had instructed the team to "take me out" and "put me on the ground" during his visit to Phoenix following his brief stint with the team.
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in an exciting matchup. Unfortunately, things got ugly in the closing minutes of the game. Heat forward Markieff Morris committed a hard foul on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Immediately after, Jokic clobbered Morris with a cheap shot. A lot of different...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
Whenever Nikola Jokic is on the court, he catches the eye of fans with his flashy passes and amazing ability to guide the Denver Nuggets to victory. But the game against the Miami Heat was a bit different. Although Jokic had a virtuoso performance as he recorded a triple-double, he made the headlines due to a heated fight with Markieff Morris.
Much like his father, Gary Payton II is making a name for himself as a solid defender. The Warriors player is currently coming off the bench for the franchise, and putting on solid defense performances, while also contributing offensively. One of the more notable moments for Gary Payton II this...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but react after witnessing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio go nuclear against the New York Knicks at The Garden. Rubio basically stole the “King of New York” title to whoever owns it with his epic performance on Sunday night. The Cavs guard...
The Los Angeles Lakers registered their sixth victory of the 2021-22 NBA season. They were the better team in a close-fought battle against the Charlotte Hornets. While the Hornets played well, they couldn't seal the deal in overtime. As a result, the purple and gold are now 6-5 this season...
A hilarious Twitter exchange between All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum happened on Twitter on Monday. Tatum is on the Boston Celtics and Mitchell is on the Utah Jazz. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell had a hilarious Twitter exchange on Monday. Ballislife.com...
Russell Westbrook is a 9x All-Star, 9x All-NBA player, 2x Scoring Champ, and 2017 MVP who has averaged a triple-double four different times throughout his career. By most metrics, he's considered a bonafide star in this league. But, according to Shaquille O'Neal, he's nothing more than a role player. In...
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wanted to meet Nikola Jokic outside for a fight after the Nuggets forward cheap shotted Markieff Morris. Nikola Jokic had beef with Markieff Morris on Monday night as the Nuggets battled the Heat. When he took it way too far, Jimmy Butler offered to take things out back.
For NBA players, making it to the league is always very important. A lot of players in the league make it a goal to reach the NBA, not just to achieve their dream, but in order to secure the finances and provide a good life for the family. But sometimes,...
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a good start to the NBA season, opening up 3-1. It was short-lived, as they have now lost four games in a row and it is beginning to look like the same old Timberwolves. Minnesota has only made the postseason once, in 2018, since 2004. If...
This week, Denver Nuggets fans celebrated the six-year anniversary of their MVP’s NBA debut. NIkola Jokic played in his first game as a Nugget on October 28, 2015 against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he only played four minutes but scored on his only field-goal attempt. It’s amazing to think about how far Jokic and the team have come in six years and all the accomplishments we’ve already witnessed for a player that is still as young as the Joker.
People around the world constantly have heated debates regarding Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Jordan and James are arguably the two most talented players to ever play the game of basketball. That has led many to talk about which player they believe is better.
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets blew out the Miami Heat, then added injury to insult when Nikola Jokic took a violent cheap shot at Heat forward Markieff Morris. When Jokic saw a clip of the incident, he had an interesting reaction. The Heat played poorly in Colorado, especially on...
Boston Celtics veteran guard Dennis Schroder had his best game with his new team on Monday. The German floor general put up impressive numbers to help the Celtics earn a 140-129 overtime road win against the Charlotte Hornets. Schroder got a start in the absence of veteran big man Al...
