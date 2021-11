The Mariners are going to need a replacement for Kyle Seager at third. Many were hoping that it was going to be the homegrown Austin Shenton, but he was traded to Tampa for Diego Castillo. So now, we either wait to see how long until Noelvi Marte is called up and if he makes the move, or see if they find an actual replacement. This is where Brian Anderson comes into play.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO