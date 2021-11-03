CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Country Takes Home Eleven All-Conference Nominations

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 7 days ago
After earning their first conference title in program history, the accolades kept rolling in for the Seahawks Cross Country Program. Both the male and female teams had multiple runners who received 1st and 2nd Team All-Conference spots. In total, there was outstanding 11 Seahawks who earned All-Conference accolades.

Both Men’s and Women’s holding their conference title

Men’s All-Conference

Of the seven available spots for 1st Team All-Conference, St. Mary’s took home four. Logan Musumeci , Michael Wade , Tyler Wilson , and William Christophel each received first-team all-conference for their stellar performance at the United East Conference Championships.  These four Seahawks have had a combined 13 top ten finishes over six meets this season. Musumeci and Wade were also named runner of the week a collective five times, with Musumeci receiving three and Wade receiving two.

Women’s All-Conference

St. Mary’s women’s team came home with an incredible seven Team All-Conference mentions, with four being 1st Team All-Conference and 3 being 2nd Team All-Conference. Made l eine Blaisdell , Grace Dillingham n , Stacie Lally , and Kendal Eldridge each received 1st Team All-Conference, followed by Blythe Petit , Lauren Sapp , and Amy Forsbacka who each received 2nd Team All-Conference. Each of these runners was awarded their spots due to their fantastic performances at the United East Conference Championships. These seven Seahawks had a combined total of nine top-ten finishes across six meets this season, while also receiving three runners of the week selections.

Coach’s Words

Coach Potter is extremely proud of this team stating, “they’ve run well throughout the season to prepare for conferences and stepped up to bring home our first conference championship in program history.”. Though this team was very young, Coach Potter knows the talent this group possesses and is excited for the future of this program with these Seahawks at the helm.

Up Next

On November 13th both Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams will compete in the NCAA regional championships. With a good showing there, St. Mary’s will have the chance to have runners make their NCAA National competition debut.

The post Cross Country Takes Home Eleven All-Conference Nominations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
