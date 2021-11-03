CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois State Treasurer holding $3.5B in unclaimed funds for residents

By Kevin S. Held
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lMGV_0clXa5Ut00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois has billions of dollars in money just waiting to be claimed by residents.

According to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office, hundreds of people each year learn through the I-Cash program that they had money from old bank accounts, life insurance policies, or other financial institutions that they had yet to collect.

State Senator Christopher Belt (D – Swansea) and State Representative LaToya Greenwood (D – East St. Louis) are hosting an I-Cash event Wednesday afternoon at Southwestern Illinois College – Belleville to encourage residents to see if they’re owed any money by the state.

The free event is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the college’s Garden Room, located in room 1310.

If you’re unable to make it to this event, visit iCash.IllinoisTreasurer.gov to see if you’re owed any money by the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Sullivan accuses Pritzker of pushing “divisive social issues”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Jesse Sullivan, a Republican primary candidate running for governor, responded to recent measures adopted by the Illinois General Assembly during an interview on Capitol Connection. Sullivan said he would not have signed the repeal of the Parental Notification Act that required doctors to notify parents when minors seek an abortion, and […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces Empowering Employment Grant recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind – United Way of Southwestern Indiana has announced the recipients for its first Empowering Employment Pathway Grant award, totaling $250,000. This grant opportunity focuses on helping individuals gain or advance employment, and is the first of a cadence of semi-annual grant cycles. Three of the twelve local nonprofit applicants will receive funding. Grow […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Greenwood, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Belleville, IL
Government
East Saint Louis, IL
Government
City
Belleville, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana school sued over transgender restroom access

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A federal lawsuit claims a western Indiana school district has been illegally denying two transgender high school students use of school restrooms and locker rooms associated with their gender identity. The lawsuit filed Monday against the Vigo County School Corp. seeks a court order requiring school staffers to use the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky surpasses 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday it’s the latest grim milestone in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic. The governor says the state’s rising death toll from COVID-19 has reached at least 10,019. He calls it “nothing short of tragic.” The […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Coal dust: Mine managers in federal fraud trial in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four former coal mine officials are being tried on criminal fraud charges in Kentucky for allegedly skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The men worked as managers or supervisors for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal. Federal prosecutors said they ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig dust-monitoring […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#Unclaimed Funds#Weather#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy