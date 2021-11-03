Illinois State Treasurer holding $3.5B in unclaimed funds for residents

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois has billions of dollars in money just waiting to be claimed by residents.

According to the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office, hundreds of people each year learn through the I-Cash program that they had money from old bank accounts, life insurance policies, or other financial institutions that they had yet to collect.

State Senator Christopher Belt (D – Swansea) and State Representative LaToya Greenwood (D – East St. Louis) are hosting an I-Cash event Wednesday afternoon at Southwestern Illinois College – Belleville to encourage residents to see if they’re owed any money by the state.

The free event is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the college’s Garden Room, located in room 1310.

If you’re unable to make it to this event, visit iCash.IllinoisTreasurer.gov to see if you’re owed any money by the state.

