2 injured following apartment fire in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department said two people were injured in an apartment fire on S. Lincoln Street in Denver Wednesday.

Capt. Greg Pixley with the DFD said the fire was on the fifth floor of an apartment at 55 S. Lincoln, which is a few blocks north of where Lincoln intersects W. Alameda Avenue.

Initially, the fire had reportedly started in a cabinet, Pixley said.

Fire investigators are at the scene to determine how the fire started, he said.

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries and a second person had a minor injury and was released at the scene.

As of 11:37 a.m., the fire was extinguished. By 12:30 p.m., residents were allowed back into the apartment complex.

This is a developing story and will be updated.