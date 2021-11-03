UPDATE: Omaha activist Bear Alexander arrested by NYPD

3 News Now has confirmed that an Omaha-area activist, known as Bear Alexander, was arraigned this morning in a New York Criminal Court on six felony charges.

A defendant by the legal name of Alexander Matthews with the same personal details as Bear Alexander is charged with one count of causing physical injury; one count of robbery of a motor vehicle; one count of grand larceny of an automobile over $100; one count of strangulation in the second degree; two counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.

In an email, Detective Sophia Mason with the New York Police Department confirmed the arrest of a 24-year-old male, with an Omaha address, named Alexander Matthews on Nov. 2 in New York City.

Mason included the following in her email:

"On Monday, November 1, 2021 at approximately 0200 hours police responded to a 911 call of a robbery at a residence located in the vicinity of West 157 Street and Broadway in the confines of the 33 rd Precinct. Upon arrival a 30 year-old female reported that he got into a verbal dispute with a 24 year-old male inside of an Uber. Once they arrived at the above location, the male pushed her head against a wall causing her nose to bleed. The suspect grabbed her by the neck choking her, threw her to the floor, then forcible took her car keys and left the residence. The suspect then fled the location in the complainant’s vehicle. EMS transported the aided complainant to New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center conscious and alert."

Mason listed the following charges:

Robbery

Strangulation

Grand Larceny

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Assault

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

3 News Now used additional sources, including social media posts by an alleged victim and his middle initial to confirm the identity of Alexander Matthews.

