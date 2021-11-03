Man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Halloween; police continue to investigate

Baltimore County Police continue to investigate a fatal Halloween crash.

Just before 2 a.m., 25-year-old Roger Dyer, of Winston Avenue, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord southbound on Rossville Boulevard, past Stemmers Run Road, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no other information. The Baltimore County Police Department is continuing to determine if other factors were involved in this crash.