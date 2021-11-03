CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Bachelorette' recap: Suitor's lies end in shocking elimination

GMA
GMA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOosd_0clXZm8I00

"The Bachelorette" continued Tuesday with Michelle Young and her suitors dealing with the aftermath of Jamie's rumor about her having a previous relationship with Joe.

Rick, a 32-year-old medical sales rep from L.A., assured Michelle that the men in the house had her back and, during their conversation, he learned the rumor came from Jamie.

MORE: 'The Bachelorette' recap: Michelle reveals she was 'ghosted' by Joe before the show

Rick shared his discovery with the other suitors, which led to a series of confrontations with Jamie.

As awkward as that was for Jamie, who tried unsuccessfully to dodge their questions, it was nothing compared to the tongue lashing he received from Michelle -- in front of the other men, no less.

Michelle led Jamie outside for a private conversation and sent him home after telling him, "I don't trust you at this moment, and I have to be done with it."

MORE: 5 things to know about 'Bachelorette' star Michelle Young

Also sent home on Tuesday were LT, a yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington; Mollique, an academic administrator from San Diego; Peter, the pizzapreneur from Florida; and Spencer, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio.

Earlier, Glen Powell and Jay Ellis -- stars of the upcoming movie sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" -- challenged a group of men to prove their love for Michelle with a series of physical and mental competitions. At the end, it was Martin, the personal trainer from Miami, who earned the date rose.

Later, a group date led by spoken-word poet Rudy Francisco had the men testing their poetry skills, with Brandon J. scoring his second group date rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27E1f3_0clXZm8I00
Craig Sjodin/ABC - PHOTO: Michelle Young and Brandon J in a scene from "The Bachelorette," Nov. 2, 2021.

Finally, a one-on-one date saw California sales rep Rodney literally baring it all in a game of truth or dare. Rodney passed both the dare and truth parts of the date and was rewarded with a rose.

Here are the other men remaining after the rose ceremony:

Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon

Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Florida

Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, California

Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri

Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas

Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Florida

Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, New Jersey

Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, California

Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California

Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, New York

Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Michigan

"The Bachelorette" returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Yes, Clint Eastwood's Grandson Really is a Suitor on The Bachelorette

On Season 18 of The Bachelorette, LT Murray IV is trying to become Michelle Young's husband. He's already related to Oscar-winning actor Clint Eastwood!. Murray made quite the debut on The Bachelorette this past Tuesday night, showing up to greet Young without any pants on. It was a bold move,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

The Bachelorette Spoilers: We Know Michelle Young's Winner! At Last!

For so very long, there was only one thing we know for certain about Michelle Young's brand new Bachelorette season:. It features the next Bachelor. In what we believe is a first for the franchise -- which is also airing its second Bachelorette season of the calendar year -- news of who producers selected to look for love on The Bachelor in 2022 leaked out ahead of this premieire date.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
realitytitbit.com

The Bachelorette star Jamie Skaar's net worth explored

The Bachelorette is back in 2021 with a brand new season. Michelle Young has her pick of a selection of men who all want to be there at the final rose ceremony. The new series launched on October 19th, 2021. Schoolteacher Michelle has her work cut out on the ABC...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

How Next Bachelor Clayton Echard Was Introduced on Michelle Young's Season of The Bachelorette

Watch: Jesse Palmer Is New "Bachelor" Host; Is He the Right Pick?. Clayton Echard has made his Bachelor Nation debut. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the upcoming Bachelor for season 26 was formally introduced to viewers on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. In the introduction package teasing Young's season 18 suitors, Echard popped up with a segment that screamed "Will you accept this rose?"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Francisco
Cosmopolitan

Let's Talk About 'Bachelorette' Contestant Martin Gelbspan

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette is just three episodes deep—as of tonight—but there have already been a few standout contestants that fans have been peeping suuuper hard. Case in point? Martin Gelbspan aka the 29-year-old dude who did an entire back flip when he first met Michelle. So far...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette#New York City#Lt
TVOvermind

Where Is The Bachelorette Season 18 Being Filmed?

For nearly 20 years, The Bachelorette has been a staple in the world of reality dating shows. Even though it is a spin-off of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette has taken on a life of its own. Each season, one lucky bachelorette hopes to find love by dating a group of good-looking bachelors. While the cast is the biggest draw every season, the show’s filming location has also become an important factor. After all, a show like The Bachelorette needs a beautiful backdrop. Although the show isn’t filmed in the same place every season, producers always manage to find the perfect location. Keep reading to learn more about where season 18 of The Bachelorette is being filmed.
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

These Guys Didn't Make It Past Night 1 Of The Bachelorette

It’s truly an embarrassment of riches that Bachelor Nation gets graced with not just one, but two Bachelorettes within one calendar year. After Katie Thurston found love as the Bachelorette earlier this year, it’s now Michelle Young’s turn to be the lead and go on her own journey. Michelle was a fan-favorite contestant from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, so it was a no-brainer when she was cast as the Bachelorette herself. Now that her time to shine is finally here, though, she has to do the hard job of eliminating guys each week. Hey, it’s all in the name of love. Here’s your weekly rundown of who goes home each week during Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Clayton Echard Give Rose, Takes It Away, Plus Front-Runner

The Bachelor is back to normal filming and traveling the world as their lead hopes to find love. This season will feature Clayton Echard who fans were introduced to for the first time on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Since the show is being filmed more in public it’s easier for Reality Steve to get the spoilers to fans who can’t wait to know what happens. He recently revealed some doozies that will definitely be worth watching to see play out on television. Keep reading to find out more. Warning! Spoilers Ahead!!!
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette' Episode 3 Recap: Michelle Sends a Villain Packing

Michelle Young will not tolerate liars. Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette featured a petty rivalry, a new connection, and the outing of a villain, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode kicked off with Michelle questioning who she could trust, after Jamie falsely sowed...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him

A fight broke out between Nayte and Chris S. at the cocktail party on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’. Tensions rose between Chris Sutton and Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. It all started on a group date when Michelle expressed that she wasn’t feeling “seen” by a lot of the guys. Chris was on the losing team during the group date, so he wasn’t at the after party where Michelle shared her feelings. However, he heard about what went down, and decided to take it upon himself to address it at the cocktail party — in front of Michelle.
TV & VIDEOS
GMA

GMA

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy