Today is Election Day in New Haven and the polls officially close at 8 p.m. across the city. Check this page for live updates throughout the night. For the first time since 2007, there is a Republican challenger for mayor — public school teacher John Carlson, who has pushed for an increased police presence in the city and Board of Education reform. Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker is looking for a second term to continue his efforts to improve New Haven’s economy, expand transportation infrastructure and address the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans in New Haven by 14:1, Carlson’s campaign has gained considerable traction among grassroots donors in the city.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO