Girl Power! Watch Lizzy Drive This Insanely Giant Truck

Living in Los Angeles, we're used to seeing people who own and drive pickup trucks mostly because they want to, and that's fine. But for many, driving a truck isn't so much a matter of "want" but of "need." When you have a boat, camper, toy hauler, or job site stuff you need to pull—or even a small trailer you have to transport from time to time—owning a truck with towing capability is a must. Whether you're shopping for a heavy-duty pickup, a versatile and popular full size half-ton truck, or a midsize pickup that you can drive daily and fit in your garage, here are 12 of the best trucks for towing, broken down by class.
