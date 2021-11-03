CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Power! Watch Lizzy Drive This Insanely Giant Truck

By Lizzy Snyder
 7 days ago
Camp out Hunger is this week and in order to house all of the donations, I was asked if I could drive one of the vehicles to Sam's Club Parking Lot. Of course, I said yes, and was then told it would be a 26 foot U-Haul truck. I was asked...

IN THIS ARTICLE
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

