CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Khiron Launches First Clinic In Europe With Zerenia Clinics UK To Improve Access To Medical Cannabis

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vertically integrated medical cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) announced on Wednesday the opening of Zerenia Clinics UK in London as its first International Zerenia clinic in Europe. Zerenia is a fully integrated telehealth portal that was successfully rolled out in Colombia. The opening of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthing.ca

Company launches cannabis suppository products for both medical and adult use

An Alberta-based licensed producer claims it’s the first company to make a cannabis suppository available to medical patients across Canada through its partnership with member site Shelter Market. Prairie Grass Inc., the founding sisters of which grew up on a family farm spanning four generations of regenerative and sustainable farming,...
HEALTH
AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Kentucky Kernel

UK opens additional COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics

UK is opening vaccination locations for COVID-19 and influenza around campus. As of Oct. 27, 89.2% of the UK community has received both COVID-19 vaccinations. UK president Eli Capilouto recently set a goal to reach the threshold of 90% of the university being vaccinated with at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations.
LEXINGTON, KY
Nursing Times

Northern Ireland launches clinics for patients with long-term Covid-19

New ‘one-stop-shop’ clinics are being launched today across Northern Ireland for people with long-term Covid-19 symptoms to receive support from a dedicated multidisciplinary team including nursing. The services will be available to patients who have been referred to the clinic by their GP or hospital consultant. “The multidisciplinary clinics are...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Uk#Khrnf#Zerenia Clinics Uk#International Zerenia#Khiron Europe#Latin American#Eu#Psychopharmacology
The Associated Press

Launch of Curaleaf International driven by the liberalisation of cannabis accelerating across Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021-- Curaleaf International (the “Company”) (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group), part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce its official rebrand to the European market. It has been three years to the day since the UK Government’s landmark decision to legalise cannabis-based products for medicinal use, paving the way for further significant developments to the cannabis sector. In this time Curaleaf International has experienced exponential growth in cannabis revenues, as the demand for premium medicinal cannabis continues to grow.
INDUSTRY
thetravelmagazine.net

VIVO Clinic Launches the UK’s Most Affordable Covid-19 Travel Tests

Leading COVID-19 travel tests provider, VIVO Clinic, has introduced Day 2 Antigen Tests for sale alongside their Fit to Fly lateral flow tests. A sudden demand for cheap lateral flow antigen tests arose when new travel laws made Day 2 Antigen Tests an accepted form of testing. With the new...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
kentuckytoday.com

UK HealthCare staging vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Now that final regulatory approval has been given for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, UK HealthCare is opening a large-scale pediatric vaccination clinic in Lexington beginning Tuesday. “In the U.S., there are 28 million children under the age of 11 and have...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tech Times

How Health Clinics Can Improve Their Workflow Through Helpful Software

If you have a busy clinic, things can be easily messed up without a good organization and workflow. Nowadays, in the Internet and technical era, there is software that allows you better workflow. Having the software will make your daily work easier and more efficient and will ensure that nothing is overlooked. It gives your clinic more time to focus on the tasks and on providing exceptional care to the patients. There is a whole variety of things you can do in order to make your workflow better, from investing in the booking system to the simple check-in processes.
HEALTH
Outsider.com

United Airlines Announces It Is No Longer Flying to 11 U.S. Cities

In the latest of COVID-19 inconveniences, United Airlines has announced they will no longer travel to several United States cities. The decision comes as the airlines have seen diminished patronage within these cities and smaller communities following the pandemic. According to yahoo!, United Airlines plans to drop 11 U.S. cities...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy