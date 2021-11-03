CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, TX

Vehicle fire spreads to Lantana house

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 7 days ago
Firefighters responded to and quickly doused a vehicle fire that spread to a house in Lantana on Wednesday morning. Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as Argyle Fire District) crews were dispatched around 9:20 a.m....

Man arrested for murder of girlfriend in south Denton

A man who claimed a gun fired on its own and killed his girlfriend in March has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Denton Police Department. About 1 a.m. on March 6, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane. The caller told dispatchers that a gun fell, fired on its own and shot his girlfriend, according to a Denton police news release. The woman was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Mindy Tenerias, 26, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
DENTON, TX
Denton County reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths this week

Denton County Public Health announced this week that 14 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 731. The deaths reported this week include a Lewisville man in his 30s, a Cross Roads man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County, a Lewisville man in his 50s, a Frisco woman in her 50s, a Denton woman in her 60s, an Aubrey man in his 60s, a man and a woman in their 60s who lived in The Colony, A Dallas man in his 60s, a man in his 60s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County, a Denton man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s who lived in The Colony and a Denton woman over 80.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Aug. 28, an elderly woman reported that she received a phone call from two men who identified themselves as U.S. government agents from Washington, D.C. and told her she had been a victim of fraud. They persuaded her to drive to various department stores and purchase $34,700 worth of gift cards, and then told her to provide them with the serial numbers on the back of the cards. The case was referred to the FBI to investigate.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 16 arrests from August 21 through September 20, and answered 368 calls for service, took 43 reports and worked 9 accidents. August 21 – An Officer was dispatched to the 4200 blk of Dale Earnhardt Way regarding a Theft of an iPhone. The phone was discovered being tracked on a FedEx truck and made its way to another city in the DFW area. The complainant notified FedEx and the phone was returned.
NORTHLAKE, TX
From the Firehouse

Each year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recognizes the first week of October as Fire Prevention Week. During Fire Prevention Week, firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires. This year’s FPW campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” with the intention...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Highland Village Police Blotter

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 21, the Highland Village Police Department investigated eight reported burglaries of vehicles, including two that involved the thefts of firearms: One was reported Aug. 30 from the 100 block of Baird Circle, and the other was reported Sept. 8 from the 2000 block of Tartan Trail. Both were in pickups, both were a part of a series (three or more) of vehicle burglaries and in both of these cases, the victims had left their pickups unlocked in their driveways. Police urge residents to keep their vehicles locked and to not leave valuables and firearms in them overnight.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
