Vehicle fire spreads to Lantana house

Denton County Public Health announced this week that 14 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 731. The deaths reported this week include a Lewisville man in his 30s, a Cross Roads man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County, a Lewisville man in his 50s, a Frisco woman in her 50s, a Denton woman in her 60s, an Aubrey man in his 60s, a man and a woman in their 60s who lived in The Colony, A Dallas man in his 60s, a man in his 60s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County, a Denton man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s who lived in The Colony and a Denton woman over 80.
