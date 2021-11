Slipknot will take over Los Angeles this weekend for their Knotfest LA. As the band has previously promised, new music may be closer than you think. The band just launched a mysterious new web site containing what appear to be snippets of new music. A banner on Knotfest.com now reads “Read All About It If You Want To Know…” which takes you to the site below, apparently an online marketplace for Slipknot NFTs. There you can see samples of their NFL tokens with a sample previously unreleased music from the band. Check it out.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO