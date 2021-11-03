CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ephraim Sykes Joins Upcoming Off Broadway Musical ‘Black No More’

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ORiz_0clXXxfT00

Ephraim Sykes , the Tony-nominated actor of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud and Hamilton , will join Brandon Victor Dixon, Lillias White and Walter Bobbie in the world premiere Off Broadway musical Black No More in January.

Inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, Black No More features music and lyrics by Tariq Trotter (also known as The Roots’ Black Thought), book by John Ridley ( 12 Years A Slave ) and choreography by Bill T. Jones. Scott Elliott will direct.

The New Group production will play a strictly limited engagement at The Pershing Square Signature Center from Jan. 11-Feb. 27, 2022, with an opening night on Feb. 8.

Also in the cast are Trotter, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence, Tracy Shayne and Theo Stockman. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The production was ​​originally announced and slated for fall 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic shutdown.

The musical tells the story of Max Disher (Dixon), who’s eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) that guarantees to “solve the American race problem” by turning Black people white. The New Group describes the musical as “one Black man’s journey colliding with truths of race and identity.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘MJ’ Musical Casts Role Of Little Michael Jackson

Producers of MJ, the upcoming Broadway musical about Michael Jackson that uses the late icon’s hits as its score, has cast the young actor – or actors – who will play the singer in his youthful Jackson Five era: Walter Russell III from Harlem, New York, and Christian Wilson from Norfolk, Virginia, will alternate in the role of “Little Michael.” Also cast was Devin Trey Campbell from Bronx, New York, who will play the role of “Little Marlon” Jackson. Producers Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced the hires. MJ, which features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn...
NORFOLK, VA
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Up 16% To $23M For Week Ending Nov. 7; Three Productions Join Roster

Broadway box office was up about 16% last week, with three new productions joining the playing roster and all 30 of the shows taking in a combined $22,855,192. The figure, which represents box office grosses for the week ending Nov. 7, indicates an expected rebound from the $20 million tally of the previous week, which included Halloween – a traditionally slow night for Broadway venues. In all, the 30 productions had a combined paid attendance of 193,309, about 82% of total capacity. The previous week’s attendance was 78% of capacity. Three productions are new to the roster: Clyde’s, Diana and the returning The Book...
MOVIES
Deadline

Billy Crystal Returning To Broadway In ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Musical Adaptation Of 1992 Film

Billy Crystal is returning to Broadway and revisiting one of his most popular film roles: Mr. Saturday Night, a new musical based on the 1992 movie will begin performances at the Nederlander Theatre next spring. Crystal will play Buddy Young Jr., the veteran comedian looking for a comeback. Crystal portrayed the character in the film, which also marked his directorial debut. Mr. Saturday Night begins performances on March 1, 2022, with an official opening night on March 31. “Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film of Mr. Saturday Night was one of the highlights of my career,” Crystal...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

How ‘Caroline, Or Change’ Rewrites the Broadway Musical

One thought kept occurring to this critic throughout Caroline, Or Change, and a long time after: “No one is OK here.” Throughout you wonder what happy ending can possibly be achieved—and to the musical-meets-opera’s great credit, it isn’t. This spiky-shouldered show resists a happy ending and easy reading almost as much as its lead character appears so intent on rebuffing kindness and connection.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ridley
Person
Ephraim Sykes
Person
Brandon Victor Dixon
Person
Jennifer Damiano
Person
Bill T. Jones
Person
Lillias White
TODAY.com

How the Broadway musical 'Six' empowers women

"Six" is a pop-inspired Broadway musical that remixes the history of King Henry VIII's ex-wives. TODAY's Donna Farizan sits down with cast members to learn why the show is a feminist anthem.Oct. 28, 2021.
MOVIES
broadwaynews.com

‘The Music Man’ announces complete Broadway cast

“The Music Man” announced its complete Broadway cast Thursday, including new members Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt and Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix. In addition to Webb, Boykin and Mugleston, newly announced cast members include Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long...
THEATER & DANCE
Wicked Local

'Broadway Night' inaugurates Belmont High's new black box theater

Belmont High Performing Arts Company's recent show, "Broadway Night," held Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, brought an enormous amount of anticipation and excitement among students, staff and the audience. Not only was it the first performance held in the new high school building's black box theater, it was also the first live performance of the PAC in two years since the COVID pandemic.
BELMONT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Broadway Musical#Music And Lyrics#Ai#The Roots Black Thought#Covid#American#The New Group
CBS News

Mo Rocca stars in the Off-Broadway comedy "Fairycakes"

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca is making his Off-Broadway acting debut, in the new play, "Fairycakes," at the Greenwich House Theater in New York City. Playwright and director Douglas Carter Beane (whose credits include "The Little Dog Laughed," "Xanadu," "Sister Act," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" and "The Nance") describes the show as a "wonderful world of hope," which conflates the stories and messages of fairytales (such as Cinderella and Pinocchio) with Shakespeare's "Midsummer Night's Dream" - "stories from the past that give us cheerful guidance."
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Get a First Look at the New Off-Broadway Musical Trevor

Holden William Hagelberger and the cast of "Trevor" Get a first look at the new off-Broadway musical Trevor with these fresh production photos. The musical, which is based on the Academy Award-winning short film of the same name, began performances at off-Broadway's Stage 42 on October 25 and officially opens on November 10. Trevor features a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis. Beautiful - the Carole King Musical director Marc Bruni and choreographer Joshua Prince reunited for this show. Holden William Hagelberger stars in the title role of the musical, which follows 13-year-old Trevor as he struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. It is based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski. The Trevor Project, founded by Rajski, Stone and Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. The musical's cast also features Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel A. Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert and Jarrod Zimmerman. Check out the photos below!
PERFORMING ARTS
New York Post

‘Diana: The Musical’ starts on Broadway with an ovation – and tequila

Could “Diana” turn out to be the People’s Musical after all?. “Diana: The Musical” was ruthlessly savaged by critics when it first debuted, unorthodoxly, on Netflix in October well before its official Broadway opening night of Nov. 17. The American media were baffled. The British press were offended. The music,...
MOVIES
elonnewsnetwork.com

Fall musical reimagines Broadway classic

Elon’s deconstructed version of "42nd Street" will investigate gender norms and other contemporary issues while still being a classic Golden Age musical. The Elon University performing arts department is presenting its fall musical — “42nd Street” — beginning Oct. 29 and running through Oct. 31. This weekend’s performances consist of two evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. “42nd Street” will run for a second weekend over Homecoming on Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 with three evening performances all at 7:30 p.m.
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Broadway.com

New Musical Diana Begins Broadway Performances

Diana, a new musical based on the life of Princess Diana, begins previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on March 2 at the Longacre Theatre on November 2 ahead of a November 17 opening night. The production first bowed on Broadway when it began previews on March 2, 2020. It was originally set to open on March 31, 2020 but was delayed due to the theater shutdown.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

How Edie Falco’s Handprint Inspired Her New Off Broadway Play ‘Morning Sun’

The new Off Broadway play “Morning Sun” was written for Edie Falco — and it’s not the most comfortable thing for her. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “It was disarming for me,” the actor explained on Variety’s Stagecraft podcast, on which she appeared with her co-stars Blair Brown and Marin Ireland. “As far as I’m concerned, the farther away I am from the character the more fully I can inhabit it. You’re just diving into your imagination based on their vocal rhythms or where they’re from. [But] every place that’s made reference to [in “Morning Sun”] are places that I pass every...
CELEBRITIES
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

The new musical adventure of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row is sweeter than honey

Much to the delight of young (and young-at-heart) audiences, Stage 3 at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row has been transformed into the Hundred Acre Wood and that lovable bear Winnie the Pooh has arrived with his friends Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, and Tigger, too, for an irresistible new musical adventure created by playwright and director Jonathan Rockefeller and presented by Rockefeller Productions in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.
PERFORMING ARTS
Princeton University

Isn’t It Romantic? The Broadway Musical from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Sondheim

Song. Dance. Man. Woman. These are the basic components of the Broadway musical theatre. How have musical theatre artists, composers, lyricists, librettists, directors, choreographers, and designers worked with these building blocks to create this quintessentially American form of art and entertainment? This course will explore conventional and resistant performances of gender and sexuality in the Broadway musical since the 1940s. Why are musicals structured by love and romance?
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Alley Mills to Join The Wonder Years Co-Star Dan Lauria in Off-Broadway's Morning's at Seven

A The Wonder Years reunion is happening off-Broadway! Alley Mills, who played matriarch Norma Arnold on the beloved coming-of-age series, has joined the cast of the previously reported Morning's at Seven which features Dan Lauria, who played Mills' on-screen husband on The Wonder Years. Mills replaces the previously announced Judith Ivey, who exits the production due to an injury. To accommodate the cast change, Morning's at Seven will now officially open at Theatre at Saint Clement’s on November 15 and run through January 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
broadwaynews.com

Joshua Henry and Tyrone Davis, Jr. to join Broadway cast of ‘Waitress’

Joshua Henry and Tyrone Davis, Jr. will join the company of “Waitress” starting Nov. 29, producers announced Monday. Henry will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter and Davis, Jr. will play Ogie. They join Ciara Renée, who is scheduled to play Jenna starting Nov. 25. Davis, Jr. was previously...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy