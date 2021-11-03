CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Hunt for the Perfect T-Shirt: J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r65fw_0clXXCcg00

Table of Contents

The rumors are true. This past year, we’ve been on the hunt for the world’s best T-shirt in order to decide once and for all: what really is the world’s best T-shirt?

The world’s best T-shirt shouldn’t only be the most comfortable. In order to be considered the best of the best, the world’s best T-shirt needs to also be versatile, affordable and potentially most importantly, durable. Because who wants to spend $50 on a T-shirt when it’s going to get some holes at the neckline in just three washes? No one.

So, what really is the best T-shirt? Join us on our hunt and find out for yourself.

Pauly D from Jersey Shore really said it best: it’s T-shirt time. If you’ve been following along, you’ll know that we’ve dedicated the past couple of months to trying out and reviewing a number of different T-shirts across various brands to discover what exactly is the world’s most perfect tee.

Sounds easy, but trust us: it’s been a pretty hard job. We feel as close as we can be considered to T-shirt experts at this point.

Every brand says they have the best T-shirt . But which of them is actually right?

If you’re new here, in this series, we will be rating various tees using the four categories listed below:

  • Comfort
  • Versatility
  • Affordability
  • Durability

Ratings will be set on a scale between 1 and 5 to accurately depict each tee’s qualities.

Ready? Then let’s pick the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee’s brain apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrG4a_0clXXCcg00


Buy: J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee $16.50

J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee

The Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee is a J.Crew cult classic. For real, if you consider yourself a true J.Crew fan but you’ve never purchased one of these pocket tees, you’re an imposter.

This design exemplifies everything you can imagine when it comes to a modern pocket tee. It’s made with cotton (that’s responsibly grown, might we add), has that popularized slim-fit, relatively shorter sleeves than average and rib trimming at the neck.

When throwing on this T-shirt, you’ll notice a lighter material than most with a fit that feels closer to your body. It’s a style that’s been in for quite some time now hence why it’s become such a popular pick-up in the past couple of years

But, is this classic tee really the classic we think it is?

Comfort

3/5

You’ve heard it before: comfort is key. While the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee is comfortable in all of the technical ways, there are some issues that are holding us back ever so slightly.

To start, yes, this pocket tee is comfortable. It uses super thin cotton that feels like a soft blanket on the skin which is surely something we can get behind. It isn’t heavy in the slightest, making it an excellent T-shirt to wear in warmer weather so you don’t sweat as much. But, at the same time these qualities make for a comfortable tee, they can also make for an uncomfortable tee.

It’s without question that thinner tees hug the skin a little more than some users might like. With that said, a few washes will make this puppy even tighter. If you’re fine with showing off the curvature or your body, we see no issue. But, if you are a little bit more uncomfortable with showing your body off, we can see you pulling this one at the fabric multiple times throughout the day which is never a good look (or feel).

That said, we can’t give the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee a perfect rating for comfort, so we’re going to have to knock it a few points with a solid 3 out of 5 T-shirts.

Versatility

4.5/5

When talking about versatility, the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee is hard to beat. With a slew of candy-colored pigments to choose from including shades of pink, bright blue and mint green, there is truly a color for everyone under the sun. Not to mention your average white, black, tan and more. That said, the slogan for this T-shirt should be, “Colors? We got ’em.”

In terms of size, we did mention that these are slightly huggier than your average tee. This is something some will love and others will hate and there’s nowhere to stand in between — it more or less depends on your T-shirt preference. For some body types, it might bunch numerous times throughout the day which will become annoying, so just keep that in mind if this is an issue you’ve had with tees before.

One thing we love dearly about this shirt? You can wear it both solo and underneath cold-weather favorites. It makes for a lovely warm-weather tee that feels perfect wearing by itself with your short shorts and a dirty pair of Converse, but also is a solid tee to wear under your coolest fall flannel . The pocket adds just enough low-key flair to make sense for both scenarios, too.

Here, both fabric and cut can lean both casual and semi-formal which is great news. Style this under a sweatshirt or jean jacket in chillier weather, wear it solo with drinks and a black pair of pants in warmer weather or walk around the house in just this pocket tee and your undies. It makes for a great companion in most scenarios. That all said? We have to give this tee 4.5 out of 5 T-shirts for versatility. Almost perfect!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5TDX_0clXXCcg00


Buy: J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee $16.50

Affordability

5/5

When it comes to pricing, the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee has hit the nail on the head completely.

As we mentioned last time, most folks are going to cap a plain, solid-colored shirt at around $25. Luckily for us, this pocket tee starts at just $16.50 for some colors and maxes out at $19.99 for others. That’s beyond affordable as far as good T-shirts go.

With an unbeatable price like this, props to you, J.Crew. A solid 5 out of 5 T-shirts!

Durability

2.8/5

Not to say this is where it all comes crumbling down, but there are some issues in terms of durability.

We’re going to keep it real with you — this shirt will 100% change its size after just one wash. No one wants to hear it, but we have to be honest. This is something that tends to happen with extra-thin, slim-fit shirts like this one. The material shrinks down quickly and won’t wear the same as it did before washing ever again, so you’re just going to have to get used to the size it becomes after your initial wear.

The shirt itself holds up for the most part after the first wash, so you can expect it to stay the same size from then on out. But, after a year of persistent wear, our site director Tim Werth mentions that his go-to J.Crew pocket tee is starting to lose its definition around the collar. No pilling, though, which is good!

Although this shirt is visually handsome, a massive shrink after wash is a huge Debbie Downer. That said, we’re going to have to give durability 2.8 out of 5 T-shirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ED42P_0clXXCcg00


Buy: J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee $16.50

Final Score

3.8/5

We’re giving the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee 4 out of 5 stars. This classic pocket tee is really one of the most affordable and good-looking slim-fit tees on the market, but it sadly does have some issues you’ll have to consider when purchasing in terms of durability and fit.

But, should you buy it? Why the hell not? It’s extremely affordable and makes for a solid shirt to wear solo and underneath any open button-down shirt. If it shrinks beyond a wearable size, you don’t have to worry much about it given the price. Consider it as a hand-me-down if that’s the case.

To end it all off, is the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee the world’s best tee? Sadly, it’s not, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love it. Stay tuned to learn the best of the best and create your own opinion on the J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee using the link below.


Buy: J.Crew Slim Washed Jersey Pocket Tee $16.50

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Loafers to Instantly up Your Sartorial Prowess

The loafer is a staple in any man’s wardrobe. Worn with dress socks and a sharp suit, they’re a go-to for Monday morning meetings; worn with chinos and a polo, they’re your essential country club vibe. However, loafers have also become a standard piece of footwear for hipsters in recent years, and these casual-meets-formal dress shoes can be seen just about everywhere these days. The penny loafer, the most common type seen here, actually took that name from the little saddle slit in front. Once upon a time, prep school students would keep a penny there for payphone calls home. Today,...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Shoe Cleaning Kits to Keep Your Kicks Clean

The average guy’s footwear rotation likely includes a wide variety of different kinds of shoes. There are the special occasion Oxfords, the casual canvas kicks, the beat-up work boots, the crisp white sneakers — the list goes on. But taking care of all of these different kinds of shoes can seem tricky. Suede has different requirements than leather, and mesh and canvas only add to the difficulty. Fortunately, you don’t need an entire shoeshine stand’s worth of cleaning supplies to take care of your favorite footwear. Everything you really need should be able to fit into a standard shoebox. A pre-assembled...
APPAREL
SPY

Introducing The Hunt for the Perfect T-Shirt: First Up, Everlane’s Premium-Weight Relaxed Crew

Table of Contents Comfort Versatility Affordability Durability The rumors are true. This past year, we’ve been on the hunt for the world’s best T-shirt in order to decide once and for all: what really is the world’s best T-shirt? The world’s best T-shirt shouldn’t only be the most comfortable. In order to be considered the best of the best, the world’s best T-shirt needs to also be versatile, affordable and potentially most importantly, durable. Because who wants to spend $50 on a T-shirt when it’s going to get some holes at the neckline in just three washes? No one. So, what really is the best T-shirt? Join us...
APPAREL
SPY

The Hunt for the Perfect T-Shirt: Cuts Clothing Crew Curve-Hem Shirts Are Almost Perfect In Every Way

Table of Contents Comfort Versatility Affordability Durability The rumors are true. This past year, we’ve been on the hunt for the world’s perfect T-shirt to decide once and for all: what really is the world’s best T-shirt? The world’s best T-shirt shouldn’t only be the most comfortable. To be considered the best of the best, the world’s best T-shirt also needs to be versatile, affordable, and potentially most importantly, durable. Because who wants to spend $50 on a T-shirt when it’s going to get some holes at the neckline in just three washes? No one. So, what is the best T-shirt? Join us on our hunt and...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Tees#J Crew#Weather
touringplans.com

The Great Debate… Matching T-Shirts

Some might think the debate about Dole Whip vs Mickey bar is the biggest debate for a family going to Disney. I offer for your consideration… the matching t-shirt. Many families wear them with pride, even the grumpy one that thinks it’s ridiculous!. People watching and checking out all of...
APPAREL
wnns.com

‘Dad Bod’ T-Shirts Now Exist

Clothing is now being marketed specifically to dudes with “dad bods,” the now socially acceptable term for any man — parent or not — who has a rounded gut mixed with some muscle tone. Brands such as online retailer True Classic are cutting shirts to be tightly flattering on the...
APPAREL
neworleanssun.com

Why Basic T-Shirts Go With Everything

Let's get right to the basics-no pun intended. Every single person no matter what your age, style of personality is like should own at least a few quality basic t-shirts. Regardless of if you choose these t-shirts to be a neutral black, white or grey shirt or have a bit of color like pink or blue, basic t-shirts are a fundamental piece of the wardrobe that you can end up wearing with everything.
APPAREL
SPY

Restock Alert: Snag Billy Reid’s Iconic James Bond Peacoat Before It Sells out Again!

When Daniel Craig, aka James Bond, wore a smart leather-trimmed Billy Reid peacoat in Skyfall, the audience took notice immediately. It was so good-looking that it almost stole the movie. In fact, Daniel Craig was so taken with it that he bought one for himself either during filming or right after. While Bond normally favors British and European fashions, Billy Reid is an Alabama-based clothing company, and a favorite here at SPY. Craig has been photographed numerous times since the movie came out wearing the Billy Reid peacoat. He often pairs it with jeans and a button-up shirt. When the temps...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

The Most Stylish Bomber Jackets for Men Trying To Keep Cool in Cold Weather

Some of the best bomber jackets of 2021 were just recently released, but bombers have been around for several years. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes. They were so easy to wear that those pilots wore them on their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket (that’s its name) caught the eye of menswear designers, and the next thing you know James Dean was wearing a red one in Rebel Without a Cause. Back in...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Men’s Scrubs for Those Long 12-Hour Shifts

Medical workers have always been celebrated as heroes, but many people have developed a newfound respect for first responders and healthcare professionals since the onset of the pandemic. People have seen how vital the doctors, nurses, and medical staff are to a fully functioning (and healthy) society. They’ve also seen how uncomfortably long the hours they work can sometimes be, too. It’s these grueling hours that motivated us to seek out the best work gear possible. Some shifts can last 12 hours or more, meaning staying comfortable is pleasant for health workers; it also helps them consistently perform at the high levels...
APPAREL
SPY

Balenciaga x Crocs: This Collaboration Takes the Ugly Shoe Trend a Giant Step Further

Balenciaga’s Spring-Summer 2022 fashion show was possibly the world’s trippiest fashion show, a fashion show that also stood as a commentary on society and the manipulation of social media. Making good use of digital manipulation, Balenciaga had model Eliza Douglas’ face digitally transposed over all of the other models’ faces. It was the designer’s idea to show how “deep fakes” can be used so smoothly that one may question what reality is. It was as if he had dipped into the world of the Matrix. What wasn’t a deep fake was Balenciaga’s collaborations with Alessandro Michele of Gucci and Crocs, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
aquariumdrunkard.com

Dead Notes T-Shirt :: The Re-Up

Boogie ’til you barf. Back by popular demand … the AD Dead Notes tee. Three different colors. Ltd. run via the sustainable, NC based, Recover Brands. 4oz, water based print. 10 day pre-order ending November 12. Ten day window to cop one… get them here.
APPAREL
theherbalacademy.com

Floral Pocket Tee in Stonewashed Blue

You hold your love for herbs close to your heart. You know it, we know it, and now there’s a shirt that shows it! Our Floral Pocket Tee in Stonewashed Blue features a delicate printed herbal bouquet of yarrow, chamomile, rosemary and mint peeking out of a pocket. Roomy enough for a real herb sprig or two, take a pocketful of herbs wherever you go in this comfy short-sleeved tee. 100% cotton with a vintage feel, this soft, comfortable Floral Pocket Tee will help you show off your heartfelt love for herbs and your school pride all at once.
APPAREL
SPY

This Season’s Best Fleece Jackets Are More Stylish and Colorful Than Ever Before

As the winter months start to approach, there’s no better time than now to start prepping your go-to winter jackets for the season. One of the best pieces to own for the colder weather is a classic fleece jacket. The best fleece jackets are a must-have item because they are comfy, durable, and stylish, making them a great outerwear option for people of all ages. As fashion designers embrace more comfortable clothing, we’re seeing some exciting new options in this product category. Classic brands like Columbia and The North Face have released exciting new twists on classic men’s fleece jackets, while...
APPAREL
theherbalacademy.com

Floral Pocket Tee in Shiraz

You hold your love for herbs close to your heart. You know it, we know it, and now there’s a shirt that shows it! Our Floral Pocket Tee in Smoky Shiraz features a delicate printed herbal bouquet of yarrow, chamomile, rosemary and mint peeking out of a pocket. Roomy enough for a real herb sprig or two, take a pocketful of herbs wherever you go in this comfy short-sleeved tee. 100% cotton with a vintage feel, this soft, comfortable Floral Pocket Tee will help you show off your heartfelt love for herbs and your school pride all at once.
APPAREL
SPY

Amp up Your Footwear Collection With a Pair of Clogs for Men

Clogs are back and they’re having a fashion moment. Truthfully, while everyone seems to be swooning over open back shoes with wooden soles, those in the “fashion know” forgot an item. Crocs. Yep, Crocs are clogs. I know, mind blown. Crocs have been plodding along for quite a while now, and they’ve gone from something you toss in a microwave to show off the destruction on Reddit, to a covetable item. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troentorp Clogs (@troentorpclogs) The wooden bottomed shoes that were so popular in the ‘60s, ‘70s and early ‘80s started to sneak...
APPAREL
SPY

Save Up to 60% Now During OuterKnown’s Warehouse Sale

You heard that right, OuterKnown‘s semi-annual warehouse sale is here with up to 60% past-season favorites. But, just because these picks are past season doesn’t mean you can’t wear them this fall and winter. We know, most folks see OuterKnown as solely a summer brand. But, don’t be fooled — OuterKnown has a variety of cold weather-ready staples. Heck, the majority of final sale options right now are made for cooler weather. That said, we’re in for a real treat. The warehouse sale began on Wednesday 11/3 and will end on Tuesday 11/9. Price drops include the fan-favorite men’s Blanket Shirt, a...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Beard Brushes Will Help You Tame Your Wild Mane

No self-respecting beard game is complete without one of the best beard brushes. If you’ve been using any old hairbrush to tame your wires or just plain skipping the beard-brushing step in your routine, there are a few reasons you should reconsider. If you’re using a hairbrush on your beard, you might be taming your hair, but you’re also transmitting whatever gunk was on your head into your beard. All that dirt, dead skin and sweat is going straight to the roots of your chin mane. That’s not good for your facial skin, and it’s certainly not conducive to a healthy,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food & Wine

My Favorite T-Shirt Is Now Bedding

I'm of the view that all bedding falls falls into one of two categories: Cozy, or aesthetically pleasing. The former includes the well-worn L.L Bean jersey sheets that your mom purchased for your college dorm room, as well as that novelty pillowcase with a carefully embroidered scene from Winnie the Pooh (No? Just me?). The latter involves linen duvet covers in mature shades like ochre and terracotta, black silk pillowcases, and anything requiring ironing, like scalloped seams.
APPAREL
SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy