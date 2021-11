Getting involved in the local art community gave me a sense of purpose — and a sense of identity. I still have my original Cantor Arts Center I.D. badge. In the 13 years since it was issued, a lot has changed — beyond just my hairstyle, which was longer and lighter back then. I remember placing the badge around my neck for the first time and my husband, David, snapping a photo of me before I walked out the door and drove the five minutes to the museum on the Stanford campus.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO