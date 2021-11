TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey lawmaker Steve Sweeney said Wednesday he is conceding his state Senate race against Republican Edward Durr, a truck driver from the rural town of Swedesboro. Sweeney, a Democrat, is the longest-serving legislative leader in the history of the state, but suffered a stunning upset loss in the 3rd Legislative District on Election Day. Sweeney, who has served the district since 2002 and has been Senate president since 2010, had previously been talked about as a possible candidate for governor in 2025. “The results of Tuesday’s election are in, all votes have been fairly counted, and I,...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO