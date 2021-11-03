CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls Elects Its Oldest Nimrod Mayor Ever

By Jon Craig
 7 days ago
At 97, Mayor Vito Perillo is one of America's oldest mayors. He's now considering whether to seek another four-year term, which would make him a centenarian municipal chief executive.

It’s hard to know for certain if Perillo is the oldest person ever elected mayor -- he was born in in September 1918 -- but folks who know him call him tough to beat.

Perillo was re-elected to his second four-year term as mayor of Tinton Falls on Tuesday, according to unofficial tallies from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

“They tell me I’m the oldest mayor in the country,” Perillo told NJ Advance Media. “I feel pretty good, and I think everybody in the borough feels good, too.”

