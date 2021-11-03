CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Alwyn To Co-Star Opposite Margaret Qualley In A24’s ‘The Stars At Noon’ From Claire Denis

By Justin Kroll
 7 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Alwyn has come on to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Claire Denis ’ next film at A24 , The Stars at Noon. Alwyn replaces Taron Egerton, who had to leave the project due to personal reasons. A24 had no comment.

Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution and follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on.

Denis will direct and also adapted the script with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. RT Features and Curiosa Films are producing the pic, which was originally announced during AFM 2020 with Robert Pattinson as the male lead; he fell out soon after the schedule on The Batman was pushed because of Covid.

Alwyn most recently finished production on Hulu’s Conversations With Friends, the anticipated series from Normal People author Salley Rooney. Other recent credits include The Favourite and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk . He is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.

