Oatmeal Creme high? Drugs found stashed in Little Debbie box during Arkansas traffic stop

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. ( KARK ) – Deputies in Johnson County, Arkansas, made a huge drug bust during a traffic stop Tuesday, but bringing Little Debbie into the mix may have been a bigger crime.

Deputies said most of the drugs were discovered in a Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie box, something that did not sit well with them.

“As cops, we can’t begin to tell you how much that upset us! Snack food is our life,” the department posted on Facebook. “If criminals start messing with Zebra Cakes too, we’re gonna take it personal!”

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a vehicle ran away from the traffic stop after a deputy saw methamphetamine paraphernalia in plain view. Deputies also said a woman in the vehicle tried to hide a small bag of pills.

A K-9 unit was called, and deputies found the driver hiding in a wooded area nearby. The deputies determined the pair were both felons from Oklahoma. They also found that the woman had a felony warrant out of Oklahoma City for vehicle theft.

A search uncovered 100 grams of methamphetamine, almost 150 Xanax pills, half a pound of marijuana, and a handgun with the serial numbers scratched off that investigators suspected as stolen.

The man and woman were both arrested and face seven felony charges, along with multiple misdemeanors.

The deputies jokingly requested anyone seeing their post to contact “state representatives to have them consider a bill which would make the abuse of any beloved snack food a felony too.”

