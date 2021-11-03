CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana government hearing on yanking nursing home licenses won’t happen for a year

By Julie O'Donoghue
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yaeIO_0clXWPbQ00

There will be no ruling on whether nursing homes owner Bob Dean will permanently lose his seven nursing home licenses for more than a year — and the dispute over Dean’s nursing homes ownership will likely drag on for much longer.

Louisiana Division of Administrative Law Judge Karla Coreil and attorneys agreed that research and preparation — known as “discovery” in the legal world — for the hearing on Dean’s license revocation will take between a year and 18 months. The discovery phase has to be concluded before that hearing can take place. No hearing has been scheduled yet.

The judge and attorneys spoke during a conference call on Dean’s case Wednesday. It was a preliminary step in Dean’s appeal of the state’s decision to yank his nursing home licenses and cut off his access to Medicaid funding.

The Louisiana Department of Health shut down Dean’s nursing homes following Dean’s decision to evacuate almost 850 nursing home residents to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Health inspectors found the nursing home residents staying in squalid conditions at the warehouse. Their reports describe medically-fragile people being kept on air mattresses on the floor in soiled clothes and dirty sheets. The building had an overwhelming stench and the inspectors questioned whether the residents were being fed or tended to by staff on a regular basis. After going to the warehouse, numerous residents died or were hospitalized.

Nearly a week after the initial evacuation, health officials moved hundreds of residents from the facility to other nursing homes and hospitals where state officials thought they would receive better care.

Dean will not be able to run nursing homes in Louisiana — he only owned the seven that were shut down — unless the health department’s decision to terminate his licenses is overturned. There’s also a cap on the number of nursing home licenses the state distributes — and they aren’t easily replaced.

Lawyers said Wednesday they expect to conduct depositions of 30 to 40 people in connection with Dean’s licenses revocation as part of the discovery phase. The termination of his access to Medicaid funding will be handled as a separate matter, .

Even if Dean were to retain his nursing home licenses, it would be nearly impossible to run a nursing home business without access to Medicaid. Medicaid funding makes up the bulk of most revenue of nursing home operations in Louisiana.

Dean’s appeal first goes to the Louisiana Division of Administrative Law, which handles complaints and appeals of state agency decisions. The state or Dean could have the case moved to state district court eventually, if either of them disagree with the Division of Administrative Law’s ruling. That means the case will likely take years to resolve.

During the administrative law proceedings, Coreil and the attorneys also agreed to shield the names of Dean’s nursing home residents in documents and discussion by assigning them either a number or pseudonym. It’s an effort to retain the residents’ privacy if their condition at the warehouse and medical history need to be discussed in court proceedings.

Three administrative law judges — Coreil, Adaora Chukudebelu and Brock Avery — will oversee Dean’s appeal on the seven license revocations. Coreil will oversee the hearing on his Medicaid agreement by herself.

The post Louisiana government hearing on yanking nursing home licenses won't happen for a year appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Louisiana Illuminator

Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit

Flooded beach towns will be abandoned along millions of miles of coastlines. Islands will be inundated. It has already begun. Heat will become so oppressive that field workers can’t endure it and crops fail. It’s already happening. Huge wildfires will scorch millions of acres and spew toxic smoke plumes across swaths of the planet. Astronauts […] The post Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

Marcus Jones named Northwestern State University’s first Black president

Marcus Jones, the university’s current interim president, will serve as the first Black president in Northwestern State University’s 137 year history. “I’m full of emotion because Northwestern has given so much to me,” Jones said to the Illuminator following his selection. The University of Louisiana system Board of Supervisors voted Monday to install Jones as […] The post Marcus Jones named Northwestern State University’s first Black president appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLLEGES
Louisiana Illuminator

Commentary: Racial discrimination is linked to suicidal thoughts in Black adults and children

By Janelle R. Goodwill of the University of Chicago for The Conversation Frederick Douglass is regarded as one of the most prominent abolitionists the world has ever seen. Alongside his extraordinary contributions as an influential speaker, writer and human rights advocate, Douglass – who was born into slavery and gained freedom in September 1838 – also wrote […] The post Commentary: Racial discrimination is linked to suicidal thoughts in Black adults and children appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MENTAL HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s 2021 Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know

Louisiana voters will consider four constitutional amendments — and little else — in the next election scheduled for Nov. 13. All four amendments would affect Louisiana’s tax policy if passed. The amendments are the only items on the statewide ballot. New Orleans has high-profile elections for city government, but there’s not much else that will […] The post Louisiana’s 2021 Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s governor pursues biomass industry, drawing skepticism from environmentalists

Gov. John Bel Edwards is, in many ways, pushing to be Louisiana’s “green governor” — the leader who transforms this oil-and-gas state into a safe space for sustainable energy.  “Make no mistake: an industry-wide transition to cleaner, less environmentally impactful energy production and utilization is going to happen regardless of if Louisiana participates, so it’s […] The post Louisiana’s governor pursues biomass industry, drawing skepticism from environmentalists appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

At U.N. climate conference, John Bel Edwards pushes partnership with green energy industries

Gov. John Bel Edwards stressed the importance of partnering with industries to fight climate change during a Tuesday panel discussion at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. Edwards pointed to increasingly severe weather events across the state and the eroding gulf coast as reasons for pushing for green energy in Louisiana. […] The post At U.N. climate conference, John Bel Edwards pushes partnership with green energy industries appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ENVIRONMENT
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden to outline major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference

The Biden administration plans to release a comprehensive methane reduction plan as part of the president’s participation in the United Nations climate summit, administration officials said Monday. In addition to a comprehensive White House plan, several executive agencies will take action on methane, administration officials told reporters on a background call Monday.  The officials said […] The post Biden to outline major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
AGRICULTURE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana statewide mask mandate lifted, except in K-12 schools

Gov. Edwards lifted Louisiana’s mask mandate, following a statewide decrease in COVID-19 cases. Starting Wednesday, masks won’t be required, except at K-12 schools that are not following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance regarding quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. “We have made tremendous progress,” Edwards said, emphasizing that the worst of the fourth surge of […] The post Louisiana statewide mask mandate lifted, except in K-12 schools appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized.

 https://lailluminator.com

