CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

No need to start again on Missouri prison health contract, state tells judge as trial begins

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJhwL_0clXWMCT00

The company fighting in court to hold onto Missouri’s prison health care contract targets “puffery” language of little meaning to show a competitor misled the state, an assistant attorney general said Wednesday as a trial began in Jefferson City.

Corizon Health, which has held the contract since 1992, zeroed in on statements about the stability and experience of the Centurion Health team in its challenge to the bid award, assistant attorney general Craig Jacobs said.

Every bidder for every contract says something similar about the quality of its leadership, Jacobs said.

“I think we will probably be able to show in this case that there has never been a proposal submitted where the vendor said we have irresponsible and unreliable and ineffective corporate management and we would like you to provide us with that contract,” Jacobs said.

Centurion was the winning bidder among five vendors for the contract to provide healthcare for the Missouri Department of Corrections. Corizon received the second-lowest score but is the only one of the five to protest the award .

The protest and lawsuit has delayed the July 1 transition from Corizon to Centurion. It is now set for Nov. 14 if Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green rules against Corizon in the trial that is expected to conclude by Thursday afternoon.

In her opening statement for Corizon, attorney Jennifer Griffin said the proposal from Centurion was riddled with false or misleading statements. The only remedy, she said, was for Green to order the state to start over by seeking new proposals and excluding Centurion from participating.

“The false and misleading information in Centurion’s proposal, including the (best and final offer), corrupted its entire bid and should have resulted in disqualification in Missouri,” she said.

Centurion Health is a Virginia subsidiary of St. Louis-based managed care company Centene. Under the Missouri contract, it would be paid $1.4 billion to care for the state’s approximately 23,000 inmates if the contract runs for the full seven year term.

The challenge from Corizon arose from material uncovered in Tennessee, where Centurion also bested Corizon for a behavioral health services contract in that state’s prisons. Corizon sued Centurion in federal court and found emails from Wesley Landers, the chief financial officer for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, to Jeff Wells, a vice president of Centurion, providing internal documents about the contract.

Landers was hired by Centurion, but after discovery of the communication, the company fired both Landers and Wells.

Tennessee announced in May that it would seek new bids for the contract .

Wells was touted in the Missouri bid as a key member of the Centurion team. The company failed to disclose he had been fired, or that it would likely lose the Tennessee contract, to the state Purchasing Division, Griffin told Green.

“He was a crook who personally engaged in improper communications with a corrupt Tennessee official in violation of the Tennessee procurement process and he rewarded that official, Wes Landers, with a job at Centurion,” Griffin said.

Griffin is incorrect about the impact of the Tennessee revelations on the Missouri contract, Jacobs said.

The state allows vendors to substitute key personnel during the life of a contract, he said. People die, retire and change jobs, he noted.

“There is no way to prevent their staff from changing for 100 different reasons,” Jacobs said.

As the vendor who received the second-lowest score, Corizon will not be the vendor for the new contract period if it prevails, he said.

“Even if they get everything they want in this case they are still not going to get the award of this contract,” Jacobs said.”

Centurion’s attorney, Chuck Hatfield, said that while the communication between Landers and Wells was improper, it had no impact on the Tennessee contract award.

“There were no violations of the law, no evidence that anything was done with information that was improper,” Hatfield said, “but they believe Mr. Wells should have told Mr. Landers to stop it, so they fired him.”

Centurion is currently providing the behavioral health services in Tennessee while the contract is being rebid and the company has not been barred from participating, he said.

“I think my client is going to win that bid and it will be a no-harm, no-foul situation,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield suggested that one goal for Corizon in the lawsuit is to obtain the $8 million it is seeking from the state for increased costs associated with treating prisoners who have COVID-19. The state has denied that request, he said, making a counteroffer of $4.2 million that Corizon has turned down.

Corizon is trying to portray Centurion as crooked but that case won’t hold up, Hatfield said.

The state, he said, is satisfied with the bids and the resulting contract.

“What we have is Corizon trying to make a fraud case,” Hatfield said. “They say somebody was defrauded and the person whom they say was defrauded says they weren’t defrauded.”

The post No need to start again on Missouri prison health contract, state tells judge as trial begins appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

PACs tied to controversial Missouri lobbyist scramble to account for missing cash

A pair of political action committees connected to a Missouri lobbyist under FBI scrutiny have begun taking steps to account for nearly $170,000 in cash that went unreported on disclosures to the state ethics commission. The discrepancies with PACs connected to Steve Tilley, a former lawmaker and longtime adviser to Gov. Mike Parson, were first […] The post PACs tied to controversial Missouri lobbyist scramble to account for missing cash appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Workers on strike at St. Louis nursing home plagued by understaffing, deficiencies

CLAYTON, Mo. — A group of nursing home workers have been on strike for days to protest unfair labor practices and what they say are dangerous violations and deficiencies at three understaffed St. Louis-area facilities.  On Monday, Blue Circle Rehab and Nursing workers and union members protested outside their employer’s corporate office, calling on St. Louis […] The post Workers on strike at St. Louis nursing home plagued by understaffing, deficiencies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Corizon loses challenge to Missouri prisoner medical care contract award

The company providing health care to state prisoners failed to prove a competitor misled state purchasing officers to win the $1.4 billion contract, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled Thursday. Corizon Health, which has been the state’s vendor for prisoner medical needs since 1992, accused the state Purchasing Division of giving the contract to […] The post Corizon loses challenge to Missouri prisoner medical care contract award appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri last in U.S. for nursing home staff vaccinations as federal deadline nears

Even as nursing homes worked through the summer to get Missouri over the halfway mark in employee vaccinations, the state fell further behind peers, dropping to last in the nation. And while neighboring Kansas has fared better, both states have large swaths of nursing home staff to get vaccinated before a federal deadline next month. […] The post Missouri last in U.S. for nursing home staff vaccinations as federal deadline nears appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Health
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Missouri Independent

New funds, strategy may boost ‘massive task’ of reducing lead exposure for Missouri kids

It’s clear that lead exposure is a problem for Missouri’s children. An estimated 4.5% have elevated levels of lead in their blood, more than almost any other state in the country. What’s far more difficult is figuring out where children are getting exposed to lead, said Carlton Waterhouse, President Joe Biden’s pick for one of […] The post New funds, strategy may boost ‘massive task’ of reducing lead exposure for Missouri kids appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Drinking through a lead straw’: Infrastructure bill includes $15B to fix dangerous water pipes

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. No one knows exactly how many lead pipes deliver water to homes, schools and businesses throughout America — or even where they all are. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates at least 6 million lead service lines exist. Environmental groups say it’s probably many more. What is […] The post ‘Drinking through a lead straw’: Infrastructure bill includes $15B to fix dangerous water pipes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Missouri Independent

St. Louis nursing home workers back on job following strike over wages, safety

Workers accusing management of a St. Louis nursing home of unfair labor practices returned to work Tuesday morning after walking out last week.  Their union, SEIU Healthcare Missouri, released a statement following the end of the strike, which sought to secure higher wages and levels of staffing and stronger safety protocols for workers at Blue […] The post St. Louis nursing home workers back on job following strike over wages, safety appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to […] The post Federal vaccine rule for private businesses to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Griffin
Missouri Independent

Federal grand jury subpoenas sought records from Missouri medical marijuana regulators

Twice last year a federal grand jury demanded the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services turn over records pertaining to the medical marijuana program.  The pair of subpoenas, issued by the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri in September 2020, were redacted by the department at the request of the […] The post Federal grand jury subpoenas sought records from Missouri medical marijuana regulators appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri redistricting panels feature party leaders, political pros, activists

The 40 people chosen to draw new legislative districts for Missouri include political consultants, former candidates and political party officers. There are lawyers and union members, grass-roots activists and academics. And they have until late January to design 163 Missouri House and 34 state Senate districts that would be used for the first time next […] The post Missouri redistricting panels feature party leaders, political pros, activists appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

We’ve never been here before. We’ll be judged on what we do next | Opinion

They say outer space has a smell, and it stinks. Astronauts who have come back from space walks have described the smell as oily meat. Or gunpowder and gym socks and rum. Or welding fumes. The space walkers have a hard time describing exactly what the smell is like because, reportedly, it’s not like anything else […] The post We’ve never been here before. We’ll be judged on what we do next | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Missouri Independent

Gun safety group files suit alleging NRA illegally coordinated with Hawley campaign

The Giffords gun safety organization has sued the National Rifle Association and the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, alleging group used shell corporations to improperly aid the Republican lawmakers in 2018. The suit alleges two NRA affiliates made up to $35 million in illegal campaign contributions — […] The post Gun safety group files suit alleging NRA illegally coordinated with Hawley campaign appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cole County Circuit#Centurion Health
Missouri Independent

American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum

As entry restrictions lifted on Monday on U.S. border crossings for some tourists from Mexico, the Biden administration is continuing to deny entry to asylum-seekers from Mexico and Central America under a Trump-era emergency public health rule. Lisandro, a migrant from southern Mexico using a pseudonym to protect his identity, tried to request entry to […] The post American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum appeared first on Missouri Independent.
IMMIGRATION
Missouri Independent

Tyson faces new legal challenges over its pandemic response

Tyson Foods is facing new challenges in its effort to dispose of lawsuits that accuse the company of failing to protect workers from injury and death caused by COVID-19. In the past few months, the U.S. Department of Justice has sided with Tyson workers on a key element of the case; a federal judge in […] The post Tyson faces new legal challenges over its pandemic response appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Redistricting commissions near end of public hearings on Missouri House, Senate maps

The two redistricting commissions created to design new district maps for the General Assembly are moving into their work phase. Each has held the constitutionally mandated three public hearings on how the maps should look for the 163-member Missouri House and the 34-member Missouri Senate. They have heard requests to protect incumbents, suggestions on where […] The post Redistricting commissions near end of public hearings on Missouri House, Senate maps appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit challenges ballot summary of Missouri petition barring private school vouchers

Proponents of an initiative petition that would ask voters to prohibit the state from issuing tax credits to offset the cost of private school tuition have filed a lawsuit alleging the ballot summary written by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is misleading. In a lawsuit filed Oct. 15 in Cole County Circuit Court, Sherri Talbott, […] The post Lawsuit challenges ballot summary of Missouri petition barring private school vouchers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. But some patients, oncologists and other […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ECONOMY
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Judicial correction of legislative gaffes

A recent New York Times article about U.S. Supreme Court edits of wording mistakes reminded me about how Missouri’s Supreme Court has dealt with legislative mistakes. The New York Times story referenced an editing correction the U.S. Supreme Court in a 1928 property-rights case in which decision incorrectly used the word “property” for what was […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Judicial correction of legislative gaffes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: more deaths than ever

Frank Randle was pulling his truck into the parking lot of 9ine Ultra Lounge for his shift as a security guard at the club in January 2020 when chaos broke out. Gunshots pierced the frigid air as people ran in all directions, screaming and trampling each other. In his rearview, he saw a woman on […] The post When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: more deaths than ever appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Across Missouri mental health facilities, staffing shortages limit access to patient care

A staffing crisis across state-run mental health facilities has decreased access to care for patients, with some waiting months for services, state officials told the Mental Health Commission on Thursday. Within the Department of Mental Health’s division of behavioral health, about 35% of registered nurse positions are vacant, 57% of licensed practical nurses are vacant, […] The post Across Missouri mental health facilities, staffing shortages limit access to patient care appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

2K+
Followers
582
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy